Operation Fire Ball: Troops kill 9 Boko Haram militants in clearance operation

Following credible intelligence, on 8 December 2020, troops of Special Response Area Pulka successfully sprang a well coordinated ambush along Pulka- Firgi- Banki Junction road against

Boko Haram/Islamic State’s West Africa Province logistics from across the border towns to Sambisa Axis.

During the brief but decisive encounter, 4 Boko Haram/ISWAP criminals were neutralized while 2 bicycles, 2 pushcarts, several bags of dry catfish, grains and large quantity of other food items were captured.

This was contained in a press release by the Acting Director Defence Media Operations, Brig-Gen. Benard Onyeuko on Saturday.

According to him, else where on the same day, troops of 151 Battalion had a similar encounter with some marauding Boko Haram criminals along Firgi- Pulka road leading to the neutralization of 3 of the insurgents while others fled with varying degrees of injuries.

Furthermore, Onyeuko stated that earlier, on 7 December 2020, troops of 112 Task Force Battalion deployed in Mafa in conjunction with elements of Borno State Civilian Joint Task Force conducted a robust fighting patrol to a suspected Boko Haram criminals harbour area in Mogoniri village.

That the highly motivated troops made contact and immediately engaged the criminals with high volume of fire forcing the terrorists to scamper and fled in disarray. In the aftermath of the encounter, one Boko Haram criminal was neutralized while one AK 47 Rifle and 9 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition were captured from the fleeing criminals.

In another development, on 7 December 2020, troops of 21 Special Armoured Brigade also conducted an aggressive fighting patrol to the general area of Gonori vilage towards the fringes of Sambisa Forest.

Expectedly, troops made contact and engaged the criminals. In the ensuing gun battle, one Boko Haram criminal was neutralized while several others are believed to have escaped with gunshot wounds. Items captured during the encounter include; one AK 47 Rifle, one empty magazine and one tecno phone.

He assures the entire populace of the North East region of the Nigerian military high command determination to finally rout the remnants of Boko Haram/Islamic State’s West Africa Province criminals from their enclaves in this zone.

“They are also encouraged to avail the troops with credible information that will help in the execution of the operation” the statement added.