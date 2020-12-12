30 C
Abuja
Katsina school attack: IGP orders tight security in schools

By Hassan Zaggi

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, has ordered the deployment of additional operational and investigative assets to support the ongoing search and rescue operations in Kankara and its environs in Katsina State.

This is even as the IGP has ordered the immediate review and strengthening of security arrangements around educational institutions in all parts of the country.

The deployment, according to a statement signed by the Force Spokesman, Frank Mba, was sequel to the unfortunate attack on Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina State by heavily armed men on December 11, 2020, which left some of the students missing.

The deployment, which includes personnel from the Police Tactical Squads and crack detectives from the Force Intelligence Bureau, will provide investigative support to the Katsina State Police Command. They are also to work in sync with the military and other law enforcement agents in coordinated efforts aimed at rescuing the students, hunting down the perpetrators and bringing them to book.

Investigations so far reveal that one of the attackers was killed and a policeman injured during the attack.

The exact number of students missing cannot be ascertained at the moment as massive operations including investigations, search and rescue exercise are still ongoing.

