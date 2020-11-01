WAEC to release 2020 SSCE results today

By Felix Khanoba

The West African Examination Council (WAEC) says it will release results of its 2020 school-based Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) on Monday, 2 November, 2020 (today).

The exam body made this known in a tweet on its Twitter’s handle, @waecnigeria, on Sunday evening.

“This is to inform candidates that sat for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for school candidates, 2020 that the results of that exam will be released by @waecnigeria tomorrow, Monday, November 2, 2020 by 10:30am,” WAEC said.

The examination body had earlier planned to release the results last week but the move was thwarted but the curfew imposed in Lagos and other states over #ENDSARS protests.

The 2020 WASSCE which was initially scheduled to commence in May was delayed till 17 August as a result of COVID-19 pandemic that saw the temporal closure of schools across the country to guard against the spread of the virus.