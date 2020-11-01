Adamawa APC carpets Gov. Finitiri over threat to member life

From Austin Ajayi,I Yola

All Progressive Congress (APC) has condemned the video record of Governor Umari Fintiri, threatening the life of its members over bthe lootings in the state.

The party, while condemning the mass looting that rocked the state in the midst of the #End SARS protests said it would forward an official complaint against Governor Umaru Fintiri for issuing threats to one of its chieftains, Hussaini Gambo Bello Nakura, even as it demanded an unreserved apology from the governor over the unprovoked threat.

A statement signed by Adamawa APC publicity secretary, Mohammed Abdullahi, said the party took the resolution during a stakeholders meeting at the weekend.

” We are worried over the threat to lives of ordinary citizens coming from those in Government.

” The Governor who is the chief security officer of the state was captured in an audio communication that went veral, threatening to deal with the Chairman of Adamawa Concern Citizens, Alh. Hussaini Gambo Nakura”.

This according to the statement, the victim confirmed the voice as that of the governor, just because he has discharged his constitutionally guaranteed right of freedom of expression.

The statement also described the attempt by the Director of Media and Communication to the governor Mr. Solomon Kumangar, to deny the audio, even with the uniqueness of the voice of the caller just to rubbish the opposition and divert peoples’ attention from the shameful act as unfortunate

” We say no to the concocted lies and urge the State government to stop further threats to lives of ordinary innocent citizens and wake up to their responsibility of protecting the security of lives and property of citizens as enshrined in the constitution which the Governor swore to uphold”.

” In view of the foregoing, we will officially write to the Governor through our Legal Adviser and demand for an apology for threatening the live of our Party stalwart while we explore the option of seeking for redress in a court of law”.

The party however condenmed in totality, the vandalization, looting and distruction of Public and private properties in the state by hoodlums.

“We want to call on the good people of our dear state most especially the youth who are leaders of tomorrow to embrace peace and remain law abiding, stressing that looting, stealing, destroying property and lawlessness is not in our culture”.

The party however, blamed the government for the breakdown of law and order, stressing that had government handled the sharing of the COVID-19 palliatives sent to the state in a transparent manner, such ugly incident would have been avoided.

” We however observe that, the ugly incident would have been avoided if the state Government had either distributed the various palliatives for the covid-19 found in the warehouses at the time the items were received or had adequately and transparently briefed the good people of the state stating what has been received as palliatives and when and how the items was intended to be distributed”.

” Such a step would have saved the State Government from being accused of hoarding the items and carrying out selective distribution as widely observed”.