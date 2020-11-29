…Some Northern elders have compromised, Ganduje’s aide alleges

By Myke Uzendu, Abuja

Salihu Tanko Yakasai, the Special Assistant on Media, to Kano State Governor Umar Ganduje has blamed Arewa elders for not speaking out and taking proactive action against the high level of insecurity in the North.

Reacting to the incessant killings in the North, the governor’s aide lamented the non-cooperation of some Northerners, who he said failed to speak up against killings and kidnappings in the north.

Taking to his tweeter handle @dawisu, he wrote: “Inna Lillahi Wa Inna Ilaihirrajiun! 43 innocent souls lost for no reason, 43 families thrown into more darkness, 43 less farmers that will feed the nation, 43 new victims that have died in vain. 43 blood in the hands of those that are supposed to protect them.

“I blame arewa for tolerating this level of insecurity. By the time each and every household, in each and every state is engulfed in it, perhaps then we will wake up and defend ourselves against this barbaric attacks & kidnappings. Clearly, no end in sight. #ZabarmariMassacre

“To even speak with one voice on the insecurity in the North is a challenge. We are not ready yet. #SecureNorth.”