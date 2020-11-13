35 C
Politics

APC guber aspirant promises improved security in Anambra

From Isaac Ojo and Ifeoma Ejiofor, Nnewi

A governorship aspirant of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Col. Geoffrey Onyejegbu (Rtd), has promised all-round security in Anambra State if given mandate to pilot the affairs of the state.

Col. Onyejegbu said this on Thursday during an interactive with the executive and members of the APC in Nnewi-North Local Government Area.

The APC governorship aspirant noted that once there is improvement in the security situation, the economy of the state is bound to be positively affected.

“I put in thirty two solid years of active service to my country through the military, the experience I gathered in the military cannot be picked up on the shelf, I am sure I poses what it takes to give Anambra State an improved security that would be the pride of all and sundry.

“The beautiful thing about having solid security arrangements in place in the state is that trade and commerce would flourish which of course would enhance the per capital income of the state.” Col. Onyejegbu noted.

Col Onyejegbu, an architect also promised that he would transform the infrastructural facilities in Anambra State so as to return the state to her pride of place in the comity of states in Nigeria.

“We will build flyovers at strategic and busy points in the state, Oye-Agu Abagana, Afor Nnobi, Nnewi and other communities are in dire need of flyovers, we will pay compensation to land owners to get this done. We will equally expand and dualize most of the roads in the state to eliminate wasting of time while traveling across the state.” He said.

The governorship hopeful, a diplomat and a technocrat said with emphasis that there are so much resources in Anambra State to get the laudable projects done.

Col Onyejegbu while reacting to a question on why he has remain a consistent member of the All Progressive Congress (APC) said that the party has always been interested in the common wealth and happiness of the people unlike other political parties like the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) which gave appointments to few individuals which did not really impact positively on the populace.

“PDP said that they were going to build 2nd Niger Bridge on PPP arrangement after spending so many years in office but the APC came on board and change that narrative. All the abandoned federal roads when PDP was in charge are now getting priority attention from the government. For me, that is an inspiration to stay put in APC.” He concluded.

