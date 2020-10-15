LASU matriculates 7,968 students, as Fagbohun urges them to shun cultism, deviant behaviour

From Cyriacus Nnaji, Lagos

Lagos State University (LASU) said it admitted 7,968 students for the 2019/2020 academic session, even as the institution’s Vice Chancellor, Prof. Olanrewaju Adigun Fagbohun has urged the fresh students to shun cultism and anti-social behavior.

Fagbohun made the revelations as part of his address on the occasion of the 2019/2020 Matriculation Ceremony of the school at Ojo on Wednesday.

He stated that LASU recorded 21,626 applications but was only able to admit 7,968 and maintained that the successful students should consider themselves lucky.

He said “During the 2020 admission screening exercise, we recorded 21,626 applications but we were only able to admit 7,968. Consequently, you should consider yourself lucky to be here. It is one thing to be here, it is another thing to earn your stay on campus.

“To the matriculating students; your choice of LASU will help you sow seeds of change. As teeming adults, you must be ready to embrace the consequences of responsibility. We have rules at the Lagos State University on dressing, cultism and conduct. Deviance from these rules can lead to accelerated graduation, i.e. expulsion, dismissal and rustication. It is imperative that you acquaint yourselves with the Student’s Handbook.”

Fagbohun has a word of encouragement for the new students when he said “At this moment, you are still freshmen waiting to be pronounced as students of this great Institution. I have a strong feeling for this moment knowing that this is the last set of candidates that I will conduct their matriculation as the 8th substantive Vice Chancellor. Let me see you 10 years down the line and be proud of you.”

The Vice Chancellor used the occasion to task the students on good morals and academic excellence. He stated “In the last 4 years and 10 months, LASU has undergone metamorphic changes that have guaranteed conducive learning, preparedness to take on global challenges and a stable academic calendar. These amongst many other things were achievable with the corporation between management, staff and students. What is primarily required of you during your stay on campus is good morals and academic excellence.”

He also spoke on the challenges posed by Corona virus and how LASU grappled with them. “Challenges come with opportunities, the pandemic has put us on a global spotlight; it has truly been an unprecedented time that didn’t avail us an opportunity to adopt models but rather set us up as creators of models and frontiers in the management of human and material resources.

“These are not normal times. The disproportionate impact of COVID-19 did not limit knowledge creation and community service of our great citadel of knowledge. The Faculty of Science massively and locally created hand sanitizers and face masks, the Faculty of Engineering designed an automated soap and sanitizer dispenser that is currently in use at the New Senate Building,” he stated.

Fagbohun said there has never been a dull moment in LASU even with the challenges posed by covid-19, adding that the institution has had 13 virtual public lectures, conducted PhD post-field online which is an attestation to capacity to redefine the future of Education.

He said “It is prodigious that half the semester was spent online, i.e. Envivo, Zoom University, Whatsapp, Telegram, Google Meets etc. We have embraced technology and innovation; our management meeting holds online, exam holds online with a particular reference to the MBA exams, we have held about 13 virtual public lectures so far, our faculties have conducted PhD post-field online which is an attestation to our capacity to redefine the future of Education.”