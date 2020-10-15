Benue: Army arrests Gana’s deputy in girlfriend’s room

The military has captured Kumaor Fachii, the second-in-command of the once most wanted criminal in Benue state, late Terwase Akwaza, a.k.a Gana.

Fachii, was allegedly, according to the Army, captured in his girl friend’s room in Agbi Village in Katsina Ala Local Government Area of Benue state.

The Commander, 4 Special Forces Command of the Nigerian Military, Doma, Major-General Gadzama Ali, disclosed this to newsmen in Doma LGA of Nasarawa state.

Fachii who was paraded at the military base in Doma on Wednesday, is believed to be the successor of the once dreaded underworld, Gana, who was killed by the military last month after he had surrendered for amnesty.

According to General Ali: “36 days back, the dreaded Gana was paraded here before you people, I mention that some of his kingpins have been arrested.

“Some of them are on the run and we are in pursuit of them, this afternoon, the gentleman seated before you is the second in command, after the episode that we have with the dreaded Gana, some school of thought were saying that his second in command have inherited all his powers, everything.

“Lo and behold, our troops have gone in pursuit of them, and today seated before you is Mr Kumaor Fachii AKA commander, second in command of the dreaded Gana that has inherited his magic.

“He is the 76th person now that we have, apart from Gana and the other 4 that have gone to where they belong, I can assure you that all the Gana gang members will be in our dragnet, so far our men are out there and Mr Fachii have spoken so much about what is obtainable on the ground,” he said.

Speaking to journalists, Mr Fachii confirmed his involvement with the organized crime syndicate. He however denied being the second in command of the gang, but rather, the second in command of one of the divisions of the gang.

“My name is Kumaor Fachii, I started in 2018 with Gana. Before then, I was an okada man before I join them in the bush, I use to collect money from Takum road from passengers and other road users and we return all the money to Gana

“Gana attached me with a group and the group carry arms, it is the group that appointed me second commander of the group, but Gana did not hand over his powers and magic to me, he handed over all his powers and magic to Azonto, his younger brother who is still in the bush, he said.

Items recovered from Mr Fachii include arms and ammunition, military uniforms, charms, three locally made rocket launchers among others.