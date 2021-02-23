How troops recovered Marte from terrorists’

By Chuks Oyema-Aziken

Nigerian Army troops on Tuesday recovered Marte from the hands of ISWAP/ Boko Haram Terrorists who laid siege in that area for some days.



Several of the Terrorists who laid siege in that area were also killed in the process.

This is just about 2 days the troops got a marching order from the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Maj. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru’s to clear terrorists from Marte and adjoining villages, including Kirenowa, kirta, Wulgo, Chikingudo communities in Borno State.

PRNigeria reports that on the road to recovering the town, the troops successfully and safely detonated series of IEDS laced along the routes and finally dominated the general area. “New Marte effectively in our hands since 3pm. Our will and determination are unshaken. We are ever determined not to let our service chiefs and the nation down,” PRNigeria source said.



Meanwhile, it was learnt that aerial bombardment by the military Air Task Force was hindered as the terrorists’ infiltrated the civilian population in Marte.



The troops had been assured of needed support by the COAS who paid a surprise operational visit to Dikwa to commend Commanders and troops for protecting the town.



A military intelligence officer, told PRNigeria that, the troops, who were spurred by Attahiru’s marching directive, have already demobilized several mines as they pushed further in the axis.



“Our troops, more than ever before, are committed to dealing with terrorists in the North-East. They have since, after the COAS’ charge, swung into action, with a view to liberating Marte and some adjoining communities.



“The terrorists’ attacks, have not dampened their morale in any way. Troops in Dikwa have also not been distracted. At the moment, we are intensifying our intelligence gathering mechanism to uncover terrorists’ informants,” he said.