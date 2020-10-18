65 youths travel abroad on OPM University scholarship scheme

From Blessing Ibunge, Port Harcourt

About 65 Nigerian youths are now beneficiaries of the Omega Power Ministry (OPM) International Universities scholarship scheme.

While 45 of the beneficiaries traveled to Turkey on Saturday, October 17, enroute Port Harcourt International Airport for a better education and livelihoods, 20 who were still processing their visas in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory would be moving to Poland and United Kingdom in November this year.

The scholarship was fully funded by the church through the members offerings and tithes. All the kits for the traveling was bought by the church, including new laptops and a classical traveling bags that accommodated all their belongings.

According to the General Overseer of the philanthropic church with headquarters in Rivers State, Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere explained that the aim of the scheme was to reduce poverty in the society and ensure the development of responsible youths in Nigeria.

The GO who disclosed that the students would be studying Medicine, Engineering, Management and other related courses, said the beneficiaries were selected amongst the homes of the less privileges in the society.

He said that some were orphans, abused children, some whose parents can hardly provide one square meal a day, adding that some were picked from the streets with no hope of survival.

He explained that haven been denied a better livelihood in his early age, he decided to make life better for people when he is blessed by God, whom he believed will someday change his status. He regretted that graduates in Nigeria would not get a job years after they passed out of school because of the unjust system.

Speaking with The AUTHORITY at the Port Harcourt International Airport during the departure of the 45 beneficiaries to Turkey, Apostle Chibuzor said “Many years ago when I tried to travel abroad it was not possible and I found out that the children, because of the gift God has given to them we have so many people on scholarship, like Marbel, she is one of the beneficiaries of OPM scholarship in Nigeria. She has graduated. We trained her from secondary school till she graduated from University but till now she has not gotten a job. But the people I gave scholarship have started work abroad, paying their tithe and are doing well, they are even contributing to the Ministry.

“Only few people we gave scholarship in Nigeria have gotten job and are doing well, so I thought even though we are spending more in foreign scholarship, it yields more benefit for the family and also for the church. So we decided to put more investment on the international than the local, that is why we are sending more persons abroad.

“As am talking now, in Abuja we have about 20 waiting for their visas to be approved, one has been approved remaining 19. Here now we have 45 going to study Medicine, Engineering, different professions. If you add all, about 65 youths are travelling to Turkey, Poland and United Kingdom.We advised the beneficiaries that as you have helped, help others”.

On the reason he has sustained the programme, he said “Is passion for Christ because each time I do this, people do not praise me but they glorify God for blessing their family. After the exams, we still go to their homes to find out if the children are from less privileged home. We select from very poor family for them to effect their family and change their family status.

“Other categories of beneficiaries are orphans, displace children and others”.

Chief Dr Matt Offeh, President of OPM, Divine Distributors, who also spoke with correspondent described Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere as a pace setter.

He said “It takes a lot for a man to be selflessly attached to serving others. At this time the people and countries are still recovering from the effect of Covid-19 the GO is interested in changing lives for better. The effort is worth commending, it is what government, so many human beings cannot do, that is why you can see that when he had a leadership competition among Dangote,Elumelu but he was nominated.

“You can see the zeal and passion in him, it is inborn, he is not creating attention. These are coming for the world to know and others should emulate us. When we started free schools people were shouting, they said it cannot be sustained but today most of the churches that went against free schools have free schools today”.

However, some of the beneficiaries that spoke with The AUTHORITY, expressed joy for the gesture, they also thanked the GO for changing the lives and giving their families hope for the future.

A daughter of a repented dreaded cultist in Rivers, Prisca Omachi Onugbum, expressed “I feel very happy. It was not easy, my dad was once a dreaded cultist. He was the General of Iceland cult group in Isiokpo but to the glory of God he came to OPM with some of his members and submitted their arms.

“Before now if you see my dad you won’t want to relate with him. After submitting his guns, the GO gave us a two bedroom flat to stay and also promised to take I and my brother to Turkey to study, all throughout our school he has paid everything. So, I am going now to Turkey. It was a dream come true”.

Also, a 17 year old Mary Joseph, who is going to study Management in Turkey recount her ordeal “I am the 17 years old young girl that gave birth to twin. I was raped, became pregnant and after delivering the babies, daddy adopted them and had been taking care of us all since then.

“In 2017 after my dad died, my dad brother chased us out of the house where we were staying. Life was horrible, I was pregnant and hawking sachet water with my mother, while we reside in an uncompleted building. Sometimes I do not eat in a day even when I was pregnant but I got connected to Daddy Chibuzor Chinyere through the OPM free hospital in ALUU and that was how he took me in.

“I was living with him in the house and from there I got admission into the University in Turkey”.

To another female beneficiary, Redemption Pepple, whose parent died in a day and was restored by the OPM, she narrated “After my parent died I had nowhere to go and people came asking how we could survive, but one of the persons that were sympathising with us directed me to OPM General Overseer. I came to the church this year February and he adopted me as one of his children in his house.

“One day he told me that I am going to be among the next set that will be travelling to Turkey for my tertiary institution, I was shocked because I came new. We went to Abuja to get our visa and here I am now onboard to Turkey.

“I feel excited, I feel a new beginning in life. I believe I own Apostle Chibuzor alot in life and I am going to accomplish those goals that I have set in my life. He has given me hope and I thank him”.

Meanwhile, Mr Ifeanyichukwu Onyekwere, one of the Ikoku Four brutalised by Eagle Crack Unit of the Rivers State Police command, has commend Apostle Chibuzor for rescuing his life from point of death after a brutal torture in the hands of policemen.

He also, thanked the GO for in living his 17 year old son Ifeanyichukwu Bright as one of the beneficiaries of the Turkey trip to study Political Science.

“Is not by big talk, he is a talk and do pastor and he had done it, we give glory to God.

“My son is a beneficiary of the OPM free scholarship abroad. Is a wonderful testimony for what Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere has done for my family. I normally tell people, if your church will not change, change the church. Today, daddy has transformed my life and my family”.