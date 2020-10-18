24.2 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Fistula survivors acquire training, others in KOICA funded…

Senator charges MDAs to key into digital literacy

Abia Speaker consoles with Nkwachukwu Agomoh as he…

Zulum declares fresh fasting, prayer against Boko Haram…

COVID – 19: Kaduna govt sets aside N1.8bn…

*Crocodile Smile: Exercise has nothing to do with…

Audit Report: Group raises alarm over missing N9.7bn…

EndSARS: Senate President calls for end to protest…

Nigerian Army will not clampdown on protesters –…

Sporting Huelva vs Barcelona: Asisat Oshoala scores in…

Metro

Panic in FCT as #EndSARS protests escalate

By Daniel Tyokua

There is palple fears in the Federal Capital Territory as #EndSARS protesters have taken over most parts of Abuja, the nation’s capital.

The protest which has been on for thirteen days took another dimension at the weekend as protesters blocked blocked the Abuja-Keffi road in continuation of the agitations against alleged harassment and molestations by operatives of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad(SARS).

The development is making it difficult for commuters and motorists to go about their normal businesses within the city center and outskirts.

On Friday, they converged on the City Gate and shut down the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Road, Abuja.

The demonstrators were singing solitary songs and chanting endSARS in Nigeria as they marched on the road.

Some of the residents who spoke with The AUTHORITY in confidence, said the increase in numbers of the protesters may result to another incident.

According to them, most of the Abuja residents that ply the routes especially at the outskirts are common people that survive on pety businesses.

They said, “with the continued protest most of the pety traders will close shops because of their safety, people can no longer go freely within and outside the city. The protest is causing grilock every where in town.

Recall that the Federal Capital Territory Security Committee had banned #EndSARS protests in Abuja, the nation’s capital, for continued violation of the coronavirus pandemic protocols.

The Administration said it was disturbed that despite the disbanding of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) by the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, the demonstrations had continued, causing inconveniences to law-abiding citizens.

However, the EndSARS protesters defied the FCTA’s order and continue with the protest, making businesses and economic activities to be grounded.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

An 18yr Old Lady, Victim of Acid Bath Cries for Help

Editor

Ministry taskforce re-arrests escapee prisoner in Plateau

Editor

Farmer herdsmen clash: One killed, nineteen injured in Jigawa

Editor

Lockdown: Police In Kano Prosecute 150 Offenders

Editor

COVID-19: Police to seal Abuja motor parks if ….

Editor

COVID -19: Master Bakers donate 100,000 loaves of Bread to Kogi Communities

Editor

Social restriction order: FCT police vow to ensure compliance

Editor

Police begins capturing of retired officers in NHIS

Editor

Fears in Abuja community over invasion, demolition

Editor

Police man, soldiers among robbers of Ebonyi Bullion Van

Editor

COVID-19: FCTA, religious leaders meet over vulnerables’ welfare

Editor

Forum demands the completion of 9year-old Adada Dam Project

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More