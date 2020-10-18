Panic in FCT as #EndSARS protests escalate

By Daniel Tyokua

There is palple fears in the Federal Capital Territory as #EndSARS protesters have taken over most parts of Abuja, the nation’s capital.

The protest which has been on for thirteen days took another dimension at the weekend as protesters blocked blocked the Abuja-Keffi road in continuation of the agitations against alleged harassment and molestations by operatives of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad(SARS).

The development is making it difficult for commuters and motorists to go about their normal businesses within the city center and outskirts.

On Friday, they converged on the City Gate and shut down the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Road, Abuja.

The demonstrators were singing solitary songs and chanting endSARS in Nigeria as they marched on the road.

Some of the residents who spoke with The AUTHORITY in confidence, said the increase in numbers of the protesters may result to another incident.

According to them, most of the Abuja residents that ply the routes especially at the outskirts are common people that survive on pety businesses.

They said, “with the continued protest most of the pety traders will close shops because of their safety, people can no longer go freely within and outside the city. The protest is causing grilock every where in town.

Recall that the Federal Capital Territory Security Committee had banned #EndSARS protests in Abuja, the nation’s capital, for continued violation of the coronavirus pandemic protocols.

The Administration said it was disturbed that despite the disbanding of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) by the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, the demonstrations had continued, causing inconveniences to law-abiding citizens.

However, the EndSARS protesters defied the FCTA’s order and continue with the protest, making businesses and economic activities to be grounded.