24.2 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Fistula survivors acquire training, others in KOICA funded…

Senator charges MDAs to key into digital literacy

Abia Speaker consoles with Nkwachukwu Agomoh as he…

Zulum declares fresh fasting, prayer against Boko Haram…

COVID – 19: Kaduna govt sets aside N1.8bn…

*Crocodile Smile: Exercise has nothing to do with…

Audit Report: Group raises alarm over missing N9.7bn…

EndSARS: Senate President calls for end to protest…

Nigerian Army will not clampdown on protesters –…

Sporting Huelva vs Barcelona: Asisat Oshoala scores in…

News

Zulum declares fresh fasting, prayer against Boko Haram sponsors

From Melvin Uche, Maiduguri

Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum Weekend, held separate meetings with Islamic, and Christian leaders after which he declared Monday, October 19 as day for second round of statewide fasting and prayers for enduring peace in the state.

Zulum, in a media address, explained that his regular trips to front lines were not out of pride or attract attention, but rather to satisfy his conscience and discharge his obligations to the people of Borno.

He said the fast in worship should very well include prayers against anyone funding or supporting Boko Haram in any way, and prayers against anyone who consciously benefits from the Boko Haram crisis by any means.

The Governor noted that gallant armed forces in the military, police, DSS, paramilitary and the courageous volunteers in the Civilian JTF, hunters and vigilantes are facing enemies who conceal their identities.

He added that citizens are in battle with an insurgent group which has the advantage of laying ambush from rain-grown grasses, and who oftentimes, use the uniforms of soldiers and Civilian JTF to conceal their movements and presence on highways, stressing that quite often, they pretend to be Nigerian soldiers until their victims are in defenseless positions.

Zulum said these realities account for the notoriety of Boko Haram, especially in these days when rain-fed grasses on highways give them opportunities to hide and ambush their targets.

He said oftentimes, he had been confronted with risks of moving around some areas, especially in Northern Borno, but as a human being, as a father and husband, he, of course, do not seek harm for himself or anyone.

“But then, as a leader, I have often asked myself: should I remain in peaceful Maiduguri where there are less challenges and ignore local government areas where Borno’s challenges actually are? Should we all just sit in Maiduguri and wait till whenever Boko Haram chooses to give us peace?

“The reality of our situation creates a conflict between our human needs for safety versus our conscience and obligation to those we represent. It is not an issue of pride, boasting or to catch the limelight. It is an issue of conscience and obligation.

“As we gathered to hold meetings with religious groups here in Maiduguri, there are more than a million homeless fellow citizens who are living in camps at Monguno, Kala-Balge, Ngala, and other parts of Borno. Are we going to ignore their existence by refusing to give them food and get them homes to live and earn livelihoods? Or are we going to converge all the people of Borno to come to Maiduguri? What about those who are not willing to leave their communities?

“It is against this background that I called for today’s meeting with His Eminence, the Shehu of Borno, the Chief Imam and Imams of Juma’at mosques. We have rubbed minds. I also met with leadership of our Christian brothers and sisters who have consistently shown sincere commitment to our togetherness.

“Fellow citizens of Borno State, as an outcome of today’s consultation, I hereby declare Monday, the 19th day of October 2020 as a second day for statewide fasting and prayers for peace in Borno State. I will like to request, with gratitude, that we approach the fast with the same enthusiasm, devotion and faithfulness as we did on Monday February 24, 2020.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Zamfara State Govt Secures 130 Hectares Of Land To Boost Cotton Production—Maiturare

Editor

Lagos-Ibadan road: Interchange bridge shut as FRSC lists alternative routes

Editor

Remove Ebonyi from zone 13, Gov Umahi urges IGP

Editor

How Abba Kyari will be buried

Editor

2023: Nigeria not producing Igbo man as President, is postponing the dooms day,says Senator Victor Umeh

Editor

Sokoto, Bauchi Govs laud Wike for commitment to development

Editor

NUJ Members Commence Boycott Of NMA Activities In Kogi, Wants Union To Take Responsibility For It’s Action

Editor

*Insecurity: Group chides Senate over inclusion of alleged terrorist sponsor, Abaribe in probe panel*

Editor

Kogi to Produce Ethanol Fuel from Cassava Plants Soon – Yahaya Bello

Editor

First Lady urges stakeholders to fight against malnutrition

Editor

Trial Of El-Zakzaky, Wife Resumes In Kaduna

Editor

Pollution: Africa losing its breath amidst Covid-19 – says Oilwatch Africa

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More