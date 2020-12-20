Ohanaeze Ndigbo Election: Igariwey now heads electoral committee

28 C
News

From Maurice Okafor, Enugu

Professor Gary Enwo Igariwey, the immediate past President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide, was yesterday, Sunday, December 20, unanimously elected to head a 40-member electoral committee that will mentor the election of new officials to lead Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the apex body of all Igbo socio cultural organizations.

His election was prompted by the stepping down of Senator Ben Obi, whose nomination at the last ‘Imeobi Ohanaeze'(inner caucus), held a fortnight ago at Nike Lake Hotel stirred controversy.

Both Senator Chris Ngige, the Minister of Labour and Employment and Senator Rochas Okorocha, had objected to the nomination of Senator Ben Obi to head the electoral committee on the reason that Senator Ben Obi is an active politician, against the constitution of Ohanaeze Ndigbo which stipulates that active politicians should not hold positions or supervise elections to avoid the organization from being politicised.

Prof Igariwey’s nomination to replace Senator Ben Obi as head of Ohanaeze Ndigbo election had no opposition from any quarters even when it was put to voice vote by the outgoing Ohanaeze Ndigbo President, Chief Nnia Nwodo.

Rev Goddy Okafor was equally unanimously nominated to deputise Professor Igariwey.

The Special adviser on Media to Chief Nnia Nwodo,Mr EmekA Attamah, who briefed news men thereafter the meeting stressed the Ohanaeze Ndigbo elections will still hold in January 2021 at Imo state.
Governor Uzodinma of Imo state, Dr Okay Nwodo, Senator Anyim Pius Anyim,Dr Ogbonnaya Onu the minister of Science and Technology, among other’s, were present at the meeting.

