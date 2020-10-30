32 C
ATCON finalises arrangement for AGM, 2020 National Executive Council Election

From Cyriacus Nnaji, Lagos

All is now set for the Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (ATCON) Annual General Meeting and National Executive Council Election 2020 which was postponed because of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

In a press statement signed by Ajibola Olude, Executive Secretary, ATCON, the meeting is now scheduled to hold on November 12, 2020 at Victoria Crown Plaza Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

It would be recalled that the tenure of the National Executive Council 2018 – 2020 which would have ended in May 2020 was extended to forestall leadership vacuum that would have occurred because of the inability of the Association to hold its Annual General Meeting due to the lockdown order by the Federal Government to curb further spread of COVID-19 Pandemic.

The statement further revealed that the Association upholds a culture of corporate governance and is set to have another election that would usher in a new set of National Executive Council that would direct the Association for the next two years.

The statement reads “As part of upholding the principle of transparency in the conduct of the forthcoming election into various positions in the National Executive Council of the Association, we are pleased to officially announce to all the CEOs and Directors of all our qualified member companies to take active part in the Annual General Meeting (AGM) and Election into the National Executive Council (NEC) of the Association.

Revealing ATCON Constitutional voting procedure, the statement added that only financially active members would be allowed to vote and be voted for at the elections.

It said “Each member company is entitled to two votes per position. It is therefore expected that each member company will be represented by two delegates each casting one vote in respect of a position. However, where a single individual represents a company, that individual present at the AGM/Election shall cast only one vote on-behalf of his/her company.

“Voting shall be by Secret Ballot,” the statement read.

The statement further disclosed that election shall be conducted by a duly constituted Electoral Committee to be appointed on the floor of the AGM by the outgoing Executive with the approval of members at the meeting; The Electoral Committee shall be dissolved upon the conclusion of the elections and that Elected officers shall assume their posts immediately upon conclusion of the elections

