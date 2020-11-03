Navy to conduct aptitude test for DSSC 28

By Chuks Oyema-Aziken

The Nigerian Navy (NN) will on Saturday 7 November 2020 conduct Aptitude Test for the Direct Short Service Commission 28 (DSSC 28).

A press release by Commodore Suleman Dahun for Chief of the Naval Staff said the test will hold in 9 centres across the nation.

He advised applicants to visit the website www.joinnigeriannavy.com for names of shortlisted candidates.

“Shortlisted applicants are to report at their chosen venues indicated against their names to sit for the aptitude test not later than 7.00am,” the press release stated.

“Candidates will not be allowed to write the Aptitude Test in any centre other than their chosen centre. Candidates are to come along with the following:

Photocopies of Degrees/Diplomas (Those with foreign institutions credentials are to submit the certificates in duplicates).

Parents/Guardians Consent Form.

NYSC Discharge/Exemption Certificates.

2 Coloured Passport Photographs.

Writing materials (2B Pencils, Pens, and Erasers).

Face Masks.