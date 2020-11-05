Gunmen kill local security member in Rivers

From Blessing Ibunge, Port Harcourt

A member of Khana Security Advisory Committe (KHASPAC) has been reportedly shot dead by unknown gunmen in Bori, Khana Local Government Area of Rivers state.

One of the members of the KHASPAC who gave his name as Christopher confirmed the incident yesterday.

He disclosed that they were with the deceased (killed victim) Tuesday evening when the victim said he was going to the motor park.

Christopher disclosed that few minutes later they heard gunshots, adding that when the went to the scene of incident, they saw their colleague, Saro lying in pool of his blood.

He further disclosed that people at the scene recognised some of the killers who is said to be natives of the deceased community.

The deceased identified as Saro from Luawii community in Khana LGA was reportedly shot Tuesday night opposite Boro main park.

KHASPAC is dreaded by criminals because it is believed they posses potent charm which makes it impossible for bullet to penetrate them.

Some residents of Bori who spoke to our reporter confirmed the incident.