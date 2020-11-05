Why we can’t hold convention now– APC Caretaker Committee member

By Ezeocha Nzeh

Despite intense pressure on the Governor Mai Mala Buni -led All Progressives Congress Caretaker /Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee to come out with timelines for the assignment given it by NEC of the party,the committee has maintained that it has no plans to conduct the mandated Convention at the moment

A ranking member of the committee, while defending their position on the mandate noted that the party was in tatters when the came, adding that they are currently pi king it’s pieces and cannot be talking about Convention for now as that is not the party’s major problem

The member said the committee met a party in carcass and has to set in motion concrete action to address the most urgent need of the APC which he said was to halt the slide and confusion that was occasioned by the intractable crisis that hit the party.

He said :”There was no party when we came in, the party was in carcass. APC is now getting shape and we have to consolidate on the success achieved. Convention is not the only thing.

“For those who thought that we did not talk about the convention at our meeting, we cannot talk about the convention in the newspaper without briefing Mr President who is our boss.

“Besides, we cannot be talking about convention with ENDSARS and aftermath of ENDSARS. We are not that insensitive”

The Caretaker committee member argued that there are many pressing and testing problems facing the APC at the moment that requires urgent attention, adding that it was inconceivable that the committee would venture into a convention when there was no single membership register in any ward across the country.

According to him what was touted as a membership register was a one -man register that wsd held hostage by a chieftain of the party which featured only at 2014 APC National Convention.

While acknowledging that the convention was primary in the mandate of the Caretaker committees, he reasoned that both the President and APC NEC did not know the depth of the rot in the APC.

“If they are aware of the situation we met, they would not have given this committee just six months. The minimum we need to fix things here and leave behind a viable party is additional four months”.

He dismissed insinuating remarks suggesting that members of the committee want to sit tight, pointing out that no member of the APC Caretaker Committee is hungry.