Database: Ministry, RMAFC to set up committee on schools’ enrolment

By Felix Khanoba

The Federal Ministry of Education and the Indices and Disbursement Committee of the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) have agreed to set up a technical committee on accurate and reliable data on schools’ enrolment in the country.

This was made known in Abuja on Friday when the Indices and Disbursement Committee of RMAFC, led by its Chairman, Dr. Chris Akomas, paid a working visit to the Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu.

Adamu said the planned formation of the committee is necessitated by the need for sustainable data processing in order to curtail falsification.

He pledged his willingness to ensure that the committee get all the data it needed to perform its functions efficiently.

Also speaking, Dr. Chris Akomas, Chairman of the Indices and Disbursement Committee, said his team desired a strategic partnership with the ministry on developing and sustaining a reliable database.

Akomas stressed that the partnership was part of the committee’s resolve to develop

cordial working relationship with Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) from which it needs critical data from.

According to him, the partnership with the Federal Ministry of Education was important as it was the best source for accurate and updated data on enrolment and population in primary, secondary and technical schools at the local government and state levels.

The Committee Chairman subsequently requested that the technical committee should be constituted of personnel who work with public schools.

In her remarks, Director, Basic and Secondary Education Department, Mrs Binta Bello assured the Committee that the ministry was equipped with the most accurate data on student population and enrolment.