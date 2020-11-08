WAEC to engage NIPOST in delivery of certificates to candidates

By Felix Khanoba

A new deal that will see the Nigeria Postal Services (NIPOST) delivering the West African Examination Council (WAEC) certificates to candidates’ home addresses is being worked out by both agencies.

Head of National Office, WAEC, Mr. Patrick Areghan, stated this in Abuja during a visit to the Postmaster General of the Federation of NIPOST, Dr. Ismail Adebayo Adewusi.

According to Areghan, the purpose of the visit was to seek collaboration with NIPOST in the area of logistics such as using NIPOST’s locked up vans to deliver WAEC’s documents and candidates’ certificates.

The deal, if perfected, will also see NIPOST delivering WAEC’s certificates to Nigerians in their home or office addresses.

The move, according to the WAEC boss, would ensure candidates who sat for examinations in the past but have not collected their certificates opportunities to easily apply for their certificates and get them with ease wherever they reside with the aid of NIPOST delivery services.

On his part, the Postmaster General of the Federation lauded the examination body for the several feats recorded in the country.

While emphasising the importance of NIPOST in supporting the nation’s educational development, the NIPOST boss advocated for more collaboration between WAEC and the agency.