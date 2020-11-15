26.6 C
Education

Ekiti’s former guber candidate reunites Anglican ex-students

By Daniel Tyokua

A gubernatorial candidate in the 2018 election in Ekiti State, Dr Adeleye Olusegun, has reunited the 1987 set of Anglican Grammar School Old Students Association (AGSOSA) to ensure development.

At the virtual reunion meeting after 38 years held recently, he told the students to focus more on issues that will uplift the alma mater.

Olusegun who teamed up with his old students for the development, explained that he has significant reasons not to joke with the Anglican Grammar School .

“The school made me what I am today……that is why I am so passionate about it.

“If I have offended anyone in those days at AGS , I plead with us to extend to ourselves a corresponding forbearance and make use of available opportunities, I thank you all for the honour extended to me always …..Remember , the best is yet to come !” he said.

Olusegun, who contested for the governorship on the platform of Alliance of Patriots (AP), is also the National President of the Voice of the True Patriots Foundation and the Akeweje of Ijero -Ekiti.

He taught at the Anglican Grammar School, Okenla Ifo , Ogun State in the 80s and had planned for reunion with the old students of the school scheduled to hold on December 14th, 2020 at Quality Event Centre, Okenla , Ifo, Ogun State.

The agenda for the upcoming reunion includes presentation of awards to old deserving students and teachers, presentation of gift items to the school as a way of giving to the alma mater, gospel music presentations by two gospel artists , talents display and presentation , election of official members and setting up of cooperative to help the needy.

On his part, one of Adeleye’s old students, who was also the Chairman of the reunion committee and a staff of National Space Research and Development Agency of Nigeria, Dr Sholiyi Olusegun, pledged the committee’s commitment to give back to the school.

“We are committed to the development of AGS, and we will not relent in doing our best for the union and AGS” he said.

Also facilitator of the meeting , Road Safety Manager at Large Africa Plc , who was taught by the Doctor, Mr Ademola Akindele said that the coming together of the old students is in agreement with Federal Government Economic Recovery Growth Plan (ERGP) which would facilitate members to tap into numerous developmental plans.

Some of the AGS old students of 1982-87 comprise clergymen, lawyers , doctors , accountants , estate Surveyors , Pharmacists, lecturers , Civil Servants, event managers and Captain of Industries, they all participated in the meeting.

