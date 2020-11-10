32.6 C
Politics

APC State Assembly Forum hails Buhari on Assembly autonomy

Forum of APC State Assembly (ASAF) has commended President Muhammadu Buhari on his recent position on the granting of autonomy to the State Assemblies

The Forum which comprising of all elected and serving state assembly members under the APC platform in all the states declared its full support for President Muhammadu Buhari on the full implementation of Executive Order 10 which grants full financial autonomy to State Legislatures and State Judiciary especially.

The Forum in a statement issued Monday by its Director General, Ambassador Fubara Dagogo said the President’s action was in line with sections 5 and 121 (3) of the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The president had while signing the order stated that its implementation across the states would make them independent and more accountable.

“There is no doubt that this step though long overdue, is a clear representation of the wishes and aspirations of majority of Nigerians who desire a government that works to deliver good governance to its teeming impoverished people, and is a true expression of the general desire for a restructured and functional system of government that ensures speedy development for the Nigerian people.

“We recall that the president’s action is in line with the recommendations of Presidential Implementation Committee for the implementation of financial autonomy for state legislatures and judiciaries, as well as other numerous committees such as the 2014 Confab and the APC Committee on True Federalism.

“We note with concern the current court summons at the supreme court by the 36 state governors challenging the validity and legality of the Executive Order 10 and its implementation, citing section 5 and 81 (3) and item 21 (e) of the Third Schedule to the Nigerian Constitution of 1999.

“While the Supreme Courts has a constitutional jurisdiction over the dispute,, we urge the both arms of government to quickly close ranks towards a complete resolution of the impasse for the greater interest of the citizens of our country who deservedly yearn for the dividends that comes with democracy.” The Forum noted.

