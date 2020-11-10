Kano Hisbah destroys 1, 975, 000 bottles of beer worth over N200 million

From Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano

Kano State Hisbah Board has destroyed 1, 975, 000 bottles of beer worth over N200 million, in line with the teachings of Islam which forbids trading and consumption of alcoholics.

The destroyed alcoholic drinks were confiscated within Kano metropolis at different times.

Speaking during the destruction exercise at Kalebawa in Dawakin Tofa Local Government Area on Sunday, Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje said that consumption of alcohol and all other intoxicants that can distort the mental capability of a person is forbidden in Islam

“Even in Kano we have banned the consumption of beer in all parts of the State,” Ganduje added.

Ganduje who was represented by his Deputy, Dr.Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, said that the Hisbah Board was established with the aim of preventing evil acts in the society.

He explained that as part of his administration’s effort of enhancing the welfare of the Hisbah, before this year 2020 runs out, there would be a salary increase and new uniform for them.

“My administration is proud of the way you discharge your duties..therefore I wish to urge all stakeholders to continue give you all the support you need to succeed,” he said.

In his remarks, the Commander General of Kano State Hisbah Board, Sheikh Harun Muhammad Ibn Sina, said that the beer confiscated is worth over N200 million.

He further said that the board got a court order to destroy over 20 trucks of alcoholic drinks impounded by Kano Hisbah Board.

Ibn Sina while expressing appreciation over the support given to them by the State Government, assured that the Hisbah would not relent in its fight against immoral acts,that are eaten deep into the fabrics of the society.