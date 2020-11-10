32.6 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Palestinian embassy in Nigeria opens condolence register for…

Allow Buni’s Committee to reposition, return peace to…

Ghana’s former President J.J. Rawlings is dead

#EndSARS: Lagos Govt, Judicial Panel Dragged To Court…

Evacuate us from Ghana, 753 Nigeria traders cry…

Wanted Boko Haram Terrorists: CATE Pledges support for…

Pioneering area of Shanghai thriving with reform, opening-up

China endeavors to open up new vistas for…

China speeds up construction of space-ground integrated quantum…

Xinjiang builds community-based elderly care facilities to offer…

News

NHRC rescues 2year- old child abandoned in Katsina by father

…Seeks punishment for child abuse
culprits

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has rescued a 2-year-old (sick) child, Abdullahi Rabiu in Katsina who was allegedly abandoned by his father, Rabiu Tukur after separating from the victim’s mother.

The Commission has always warned parents and guardians to desist from any action or inaction that will lead to violation of the rights of any child saying, “Child neglect or abuse is a grave human rights violation that attracts severe punishment for any culprits”.

The Executive Secretary of the Commission, Tony Ojukwu Esq. gave this warning in Abuja over the weekend while reacting to reports of alleged abandonment of a 2-year-old sick child, Master Abdullahi by his father in Barda Ajiwa town of Batagarawa Local Government Area of Katsina state.

Earlier, the Katsina state Coordinator of NHRC, Barrister Adamu Umaru Kasimu had swung into action upon receiving a petition from the family’s neighbors. He visited the family compound immediately for the necessary investigations in line with the Commission’s mandate and Standing Order and Rules of Procedure (STORP).

While conducting investigations into the matter, the Coordinator found that the mother of the sick child was separated from the father and she has no money to take him to the hospital for medical treatment.

He gathered that the mother of the sick child had informed her estranged husband about the health condition of their son and he reportedly did not show any concern.

In a bid to rescue the abandoned child and further sensitize the affected community on the provisions of the Child’s Rights Act 2003 and other human rights issues, the Coordinator held a meeting with the community and religious leaders emphasizing the readiness of the Commission to ensure that culprits of child abuse are made to face the full wrath of the law.

The Coordinator used the opportunity to educate the Community on international treaties on the Rights of the Child like Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC), to which Nigeria is a signatory.
Following the efforts of the Commission, the Father of the victim was arrested by the Police while the baby was admitted at Federal Medical Center Katsina for proper medical treatment.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

FRSC welcomes CYMS’s VRM initiative

Editor

Nigeria’s Consul-General, CPJ task journalists at GOCOP’s virtual AGM

Editor

ENDSARS Protests: N/Delta Ex-militants Condemn Lekki Toll Gate Killings

Editor

COVID-19: Anambra, Delta Govs close Niger bridge head

Editor

Galadima decries bad governance in Nigeria, says we are in ‘one chance bus’

Editor

Ifeanyi Dike, one other to die by hanging for murder of 8yr-old girl

Editor

Ganduje Resets Kano APC As Party Goes Digital

Editor

We needn’t resign before contesting Bayelsa gov election, Deputy Gov tells tribunal

Editor

Nwajiuba to South East: Don’t tag presidency quest on ethnicity

Editor

Kebbi Govt takes proactive measures against coronavirus

Editor

COVID-19:- Group commend Onyeama for declaring his positive status instantly

Editor

Tension in Bayelsa as state task force allegedly kills keke operator

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More