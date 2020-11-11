AIG Zone 13 inspects burnt police formations in Nnewi *Interacts with stakeholders

From Isaac Ojo and Ifeoma Ejiofor, Nnewi

The Assistant Inspector-General of the Nigeria Police (AIG) in-charge of Zone-13, Ukpo, Anambra State, AIG Mohammed Danmallam, on Monday toured the burnt and vandalized police formations for on-the-spot assessment.

It would be recalled that hoodlums invaded the town and hijacked the legitimate demonstration by #EndSARS protesters to cause mayhem in the industrial town.

The AIG during his interaction with stakeholders at the palace of the Nnewi traditional ruler, Igwe Kenneth Orizu 111, appealed to the stakeholders to rise to the occasion of rebuilding the burnt police facilities.

He also pleaded with the royal father and other stakeholders to help the law enforcement agents fish out the hoodlums who vandalized and burnt the police stations.

In his response, Igwe Orizu said that the arsonists couldn’t have been Nnewi people who are reputed for their enterprise and industry, noting that when a town begins to grow and develop, it plays host to “the good, the bad and ugly”.

He however promised that the affluent Nnewi people will assist the police to rebuild their burnt facilities.

Igwe Nnewi however tasked the police high command to as a matter of urgent national importance look into the EndSARS protesters as it concerns the conduct of some departments in the police force.

AIG Danmallam after his interactions with Nnewi critical stakeholders went round the town to inspect the affected police stations in company of the chairman, CEO of Innoson Motor Vehicles, Chief Innocent Chukwuma who said that some affluent persons in thecommunity have already began reconstruction of the burnt police formations.

The Nnewi traders association also at the occasion announced a car gift of Innoson brand of vehicle to the police.