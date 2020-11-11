EndSARS: Judicial panel receives 114 petitions in Anambra State

More petitions have continued to reach the desk of the Anambra State Judicial Panel of Inquiry on Police brutality, extra judicial killings and other related matters, with the last count hitting one hundred and fourteen.

The Chairman of the Panel, Justice Ngozi Umeh retired, who made the disclosure at the commencement of the public hearing, revealed that the panel has also struck out one petition for lack of merit and competence as well as containing frivolous allegations.

The panel equally struck out a petition filed by Mrs. Anwulika Ukaba against the Nigeria army.

Justice Umeh in her ruling said that the panel lacks jurisdiction to deliberate on the matter and that the mandate given to them, did not cover the Nigeria army.

Before the commencement of the proceeding, a member of the panel told the panel of the ongoing freezing of accounts of some participants of EndSARS protest and equally their arrests, urging the chairman to write Governor Willie Obiano to ensure that nobody, who participated in the EndSARS protest in Anambra State is harassed or intimidated under any guise.

A petitioner, Mr. Justine Nwankwo of the Federal Polytechnic, Oko, told the panel of how he alongside others were unjustly arrested at the now demolished Upper Class Hotel Onitsha and incarcerated for eighty-one days without any charge.

At the end of the proceeding, Justice Umeh retired thanked members of the panel for their comportment throughout the proceeding and the intellectual rigour they exhibited, urging them to sustain the tempo.

The hearing was later adjourned to Thursday 12th November, 2020 for further hearing.