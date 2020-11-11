32.6 C
HV AC: LG to expand presence in Middle East, Africa

A senior executive at LG Electronics has disclosed the company’s intention to expand the company’s presence in the Middle East and Africa HVAC industry.

Speaking at a virtual conference recently, the head of LG’s Air Solution business division, Dr. Lee Kam-gyu explained LG’s brand philosophy to become a trusted partner in the region based on the values of integration, expertise, and commitment as well as a new portfolio of air purification solution products for residential, office and commercial environments.

“Most people may think of LG as a washing machine and refrigerator brand but we provide solutions in many sectors that consumers don’t see,” Dr. Kam-gyu stated.

“LG is constantly investing in capabilities to raise the trust of our customers and we will reinforce this commitment through better integrated solutions, expert insights and more dedicated support to become a trusted partner for HVAC in the region.”

Since the pandemic outbreak and the increasing time spent indoors, concerns over indoor air quality have grown. Needs for high quality HVAC and air management solutions have increased due to the pandemic with LG’s products – which not only meet but surpass guidelines for clean air in the region – seeing unexpected demand.

To further raise the value for MEA customers and enhance the level of trust in the brand, LG is focusing on its three core values of integration, expertise and commitment. As an integrator, LG will deliver even more optimized HVAC and energy management solutions for each and every project to achieve the minimal total cost of ownership (TCO) for its clients. With its deep expertise, LG will advise its customers with its technological experience-based knowledge to find the most effective and efficient solution to any problem. And as a committed partner, LG promises to go beyond the installation of its solutions to service, maintain and help manage its products through the system’s lifecycle.

James Lee, president of LG Middle East and Africa, reinforced LG’s experience and commitment in the Middle East and Africa. “The key reason behind our success in this region to date is our commitment to understand and respond to the real needs of the MEA market,” said Lee. “Expanding beyond this will require significantly more technology, more innovation and especially more customer service.”

Consistent with this strategy, LG has introduced products and solutions in the region that are designed to deliver the best technology that the company as to offer.

