Maritime workers union endorses Adeyanju for Second tenure

By Cyriacus Nnaji, Lagos

The Maritime Workers’ Union of Nigeria (MWUN) recently re-endorsed the serving President-General of the Union, Comrade Prince Adewale Adeyanju (PhD) for another tenure of four years.



According to the Union workers who were in outright jubilation during the endorsement ceremony at the Union National Secretariat, Apapa, on the day, described the “Oyo Prince” as a pragmatic labour Doyen, whose sterling leadership qualities cannot be over emphasised.



The Deputy President-General of the Union, Comrade Douglas Eromobor of the Seafarers at the National also eulogised the President- General in his wholesome ability for human building and development capacity; stating the P-G’s excellent working relationship with the four branches of the Union with special emphasis on the Seafarers and the NPA branches, which the P-G salvaged from going into extinction with his pragmatism of purpose on the job.



“I must commend Comrade Adeyanju’s resolve towards reviving the aforementioned two branches of the Union from their abysmal state as it were for a lively and productive progression as they stand today with his Midas torch; with the Dockworkers and Shipping branches as well”; the numero uno Seafarer of the Union, Com. Eromobor posited.



The endorsement ceremony was flagged off on the day by the Seamen, NIWA and Water Transport Branch under the presidency of Com. Francis Bunu Abi, in whose leadership acumen the branch has been tremendously revolutionised.

The endorsement event also witnessed the huge presence of the Dockworkers Branch under the leadership of Com. Ibrahim Ohize, who unveiled the materials for campaign flag off for the President-General.



The International Transport Federation (ITF) Women’s Wing, were also not left out on the endorsement ceremony of the union’s President-General. In view of this, it is believed that this is the first time the Workers will be witnessing a violent- free election since the inception of the Union.