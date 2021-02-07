APGA wins Niger Bye-election

The All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA has won Saturday’s bye-election for Magama/Rijau Federal Constituency in Niger. state.

The APGA candidate, Salihu Salleh polled 22,965 votes as against the 22,507 votes polled by the PDP candidate, Emmanuel Alamu Endoza.

The ADC candidate, Halilu Yussuf Al’s polled 316 votes; APC was disqualified from the election and did not participate.

The result sheet showed there were 169,000 registered voters in the Manama/Rijau Federal Constituency out of which only 46,499 voters cast their votes.