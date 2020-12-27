Only a united force can guarantee Igbo presidency, says, Moghalu

From Isaac Ojo, Ifeoma Ejiofor (Nnewi)

The Managing Director (MD) and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of National Inland Water Ways (NIWA) Chief George Moghalu says Ndigbo must work hard to get the presidency.

Chief Moghalu during an interaction with journalists in Nnewi on Saturday said that the need to work hard has become imperative because power is not given.

He said that since it’s a democratic dispensation where number matters, there is need for Ndigbo to sit down and get organized for the Igbo presidency project.

“Every zone wants to have the presidency, for me, I will like the Nigerian president to come from Nnewi because of the positive impact it will have on the community.

“But the truth is that we are not talking about president of Igbo but president of Nigeria who will be an Igbo man. If we fully realize the enormity of the project, we have to put our house in order so that we can constructively engage people from other zones to get the needed number.

“There are two political platforms with which one can prosecute the presidency in the Nigeria of today, that is the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressive Congress (APC), what I expect us to do is to work hard towards making Ndigbo win the presidential primaries of the two political parties so that it can be a win-win situation for us.” He said.

Chief Moghalu said emphatically that all hands must be on the deck to actualize the Igbo presidency project.

Asked to comment on why he is running for the Anambra State plum job and what he intends to do differently, Chief Moghalu said that he would create opportunity to assess his government.

He said that he has never criticized any government without coming up with solutions noting that there are things that the government of the day is doing that he would not happen under his watch.

“I have program for all the sectors, you really have to understand what you are doing to be the governor, Anambra State is very rich in human capital, what the government need to do is to create an enabling environment for these successful, committed and determined Ndi Anambra who are blazing the trail in every field of human endeavors to keep soaring high.” The NIWA boss insisted.

Chief Moghalu said his ZIMUZO Development Foundation has housing scheme for widows, empowerment for the downtrodden and training workshop for youths among other interventions for those who life is not fair to.

“We have commissioned one house for a widow in Nise, Awka South Local Government Areas, we have also commissioned one in Nnewi in Nnewi North Local Government Areas. Work is nearing completion in the one we are building for another widow at Anam in Anambra West Local Government Area. We are still working on other interventions. This is in line with my philosophy that I want to be remembered by history for the positive impact I have made on the society.” He concluded.