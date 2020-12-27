32 C
Abuja
Abuja emerges Nigeria cleanest city

Politics

PDP says FT Editorial has confirmed Nigeria a failed state under Buhari

By Myke Uzendu, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has mocked President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration for trivialization of Financial Times Editorial which lamented the nation’s tragic descent to a failed state under the All Progressives Congress (APC) stressing that it has further confirmed its position that Nigeria is on autopilot with nobody in charge, 

The PDP lamented that the Presidency’s conceited response to Financial Times editorial on the sorry state of affairs in our nation under President Buhari further confirms the position of the party that there is complete leadership failure in Nigeria.

The party said it is sad that the Buhari Presidency prefers to rebuff wise counsel and continue to drive the nation to the precipice instead of seeking help for the sake of millions of traumatized Nigerians. 

“Indeed, the editorial by Financial Times is only stating the obvious, as our nation under President Buhari has presented all the trappings of a failed state including having a rudderless government with a dysfunctional command structure that cannot guarantee security, manage our economy or even perform very simple tasks of governance.

“Our great nation now tends towards a leaderless society where terrorists, bandits, kidnappers, marauders and vandals have taken the lead, running riotous across our land while those who promised to protect lives and property have gone into hiding in Aso Presidential Villa”.

PDP lamented that “under President Buhari life is fast tilting towards Hobbesian state of  nature; driven by the combined negatives of an incompetent and unconcerned Presidency and a reckless, kleptomaniac and dysfunctional ruling party that is more interested in power-grabbing instead of governance. 

“President Buhari has badly failed in governance to the extent that over 600 students could be kidnapped by bandits in his home state, Katsina, a few hours after his security machinery took over the state, where he had gone to holiday.”.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT.

