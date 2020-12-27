32 C
ASUU strikes promoting Boko Haram’s ideology – DG PGF

Director-General of the Progressive Governors’ Forum PGF, Salihu Moh. Lukman has warned that continuous strike by the Academic Staff of Nigerian Universities (ASUU) has promoted terrorism ideology in the country

Lukman in a statement he issued Sunday, called for a more determined approach to resolve the crisis caused by incessant ASUU strike in the nation’s tertiary education, regretting that the series of industrial actions by ASUU has continued to help actualise the Boko Haram ideology of destroying the education sector.

He noted that ASUU has spent over four years embarking on strike in the past 21 academic years in the country

Lukman said many respected Nigerian academics have publicly celebrated the point that ASUU has never lost any struggle against the Nigerian government, whether military or civilian.

“These are being said without any remorse or acknowledgement of the damage ASUU strikes have done to the Nigerian educational system. That we are even thinking that closure of universities and our schools can produce any form of victory with reference to any form of outcome demonstrates our nasty state of mind, which brings us closer to the Hobbesian reality that civilisation would have long resolved.

“How can anyone with a child whose dream and aspiration should include being educated, celebrate in any form the closure of schools? What difference is such a logic from the Boko Haram objective of abolishing western education?

“It is very sad that it is common knowledge now that in the last twenty-one years, ASUU was on strike for a record period of more than four years. Worse still is the fact that we have people who claim to be public intellectuals that present such a reprehensible scorecard and by any standard a scandalous credential as achievement is sickening.”  

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

