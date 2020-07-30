Great Seer Primate Ayodele Predicts Winner Of Ondo State Election

From John Silage,Lagos

He predicted that the candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Rotimi Akeredolu will become victorious in the Ondo election which comes up in few months.

He explained that the PDP Candidate, Jegede has taken a wrong move and for that reason, he will lose to Rotimi Akeredolu

‘Jegede has taken a wrong move and for this reason, he will lose the election to Akeredolu’

Primate Ayodele had earlier predicted the winner of Edo state election and it favoured the candidate of PDP, Governor Godwin Obaseki. He explained that he shouldn’t be scared of people leaving him because God wants to fight for him.

It would also be recalled that Primate Ayodele predicted the victory of Rotimi Akeredolu at the Ondo state primaries.

Furthermore, he warned Nigeria against impending disaster and asked the country to pray fervently against such.

‘Nigerian should pray against a disaster, our economy will give us more problem

He also urged Nigerian government not to get tired of the fight against Covid-19

‘Nigeria government is getting tired of the fight against Covid-19 , they have just been looking it from afar, they should still work on it’

Furthermore, He reinstated that the Presidential Villa still needs prayer to avert danger.

‘The villa still needs prayers because there is still danger in the villa, Nigeria is sitting on a time bomb, there is much the government needs to do especially in terms of security.’