Assassins killed owner of Chucks Supermarket in Kogi – Police

From Noah Ocheni, Lokoja

Contrary to the wide speculations and believe that Nicholas Ofidile, owner of popular Chucks Supermarket, in Lokoja was killed by kidnappers, Kogi State Police Command confirmed that it was hired assassins that killed him.

Speaking to Journalists in his office, Kogi State Commissioner of Police, Ede Ayuba, while parading 28 suspected criminals, said that one of the perpetrators that assassinated Nicholas Ofodile has been arrested.

Ayuba said the breakthrough was made following intelligence gathering by SARS, working in synergy with vigilantee group in Orehi, which led to the arrest of Vincent Omogor, an indigene of Asaba, Delta State in connection with the assassination.

According to the CP Ayuba, the suspect confessed to the crime of assassination and mentioned his cohorts who are still at large that carried out the dastardly act.

The Commissioner said investigation into the case to arrest the other perpetrators is still on and assured of the unrelenting efforts of the Police to make the state safe in the hands of kidnappers.

Speaking with newsmen, Vincent Omogor, said an apprentice serving with Chucks Supermarket contracted them to kill Nicholas Ofodile, for refusing to give him money to treat his father who was sick.

“The apprentice father later died, and he became angry that if his Oga Chucks had given him the money, his father would have lived. Consequently, contracted them, gave them his travel itinerary, which helped in the assassination along Lokoja – Abuja Federal Highway.”