NEMSA cautions Nigerians against accepting meters without seal

The Nigerian Electricity Management Services Agency (NEMSA) on Wednesday advised Nigerians not to accept any meter without the agency’s seal or label.

The Managing Director of NEMSA, Mr Peter Ewesor, gave the advice at the official presentation of QMS ISO 9001:2015 certificate to the agency by Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) in Abuja.

Ewesor said that with the ISO certificate that had been received by NEMSA, any meter deployed for installation henceforth must have the agency’s label and seal.

He cautioned that any meter that had no NEMSA label and seal should be rejected by customers.

“I have to state it clearly that any meter that is installed in your house or in your business premises, if you don’t see the seal of NEMSA, do not accept it.

“That means such meter is fake, cannot be trusted and the quality of such meter cannot be guaranteed.

“We will ensure that only the quality meters are brought into the country. NEMSA will also ensure the safety in the use of electricity.

“We will be making sure all categories of electrical installations are properly planned, designed and executed so that what is provided for our comfort will not be a cause of hazard to us,” he said.

Ewesor thanked SON and other stakeholders as well as the staff members for their support in actualising the feat.

In his remarks, the SON Director General, Malam Farouq Salim, said with the presentation of ISO to NEMSA, the agency had joined a privileged class of Quality Management System certified and upgraded organisations in the country.

Represented by Director, Management Systems Certification Services, Mr Felix Nyado, Salim said the certificate provided the agency with a robust, globally-recognised and acceptable solution.

He said this would help in addressing challenges associated with managing quality and delivering customer experience.

The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Power, Mr Chinyeaka Ohaa, said he was delighted with the achievement recorded by NEMSA.

Ohaa said the present government was desirous of ensuring every citizen, community and business had affordable and quality power supply. (NAN)