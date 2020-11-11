32.6 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Palestinian embassy in Nigeria opens condolence register for…

Allow Buni’s Committee to reposition, return peace to…

Ghana’s former President J.J. Rawlings is dead

#EndSARS: Lagos Govt, Judicial Panel Dragged To Court…

Evacuate us from Ghana, 753 Nigeria traders cry…

Wanted Boko Haram Terrorists: CATE Pledges support for…

Pioneering area of Shanghai thriving with reform, opening-up

China endeavors to open up new vistas for…

China speeds up construction of space-ground integrated quantum…

Xinjiang builds community-based elderly care facilities to offer…

Business

NEMSA cautions Nigerians against accepting meters without seal

The Nigerian Electricity Management Services Agency (NEMSA) on Wednesday advised Nigerians not to accept any meter without the agency’s seal or label.

The Managing Director of NEMSA, Mr Peter Ewesor, gave the advice at the official presentation of QMS ISO 9001:2015 certificate to the agency by Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) in Abuja.

Ewesor said that with the ISO certificate that had been received by NEMSA, any meter deployed for installation henceforth must have the agency’s label and seal.

He cautioned that any meter that had no NEMSA label and seal should be rejected by customers.

“I have to state it clearly that any meter that is installed in your house or in your business premises, if you don’t see the seal of NEMSA, do not accept it.

“That means such meter is fake, cannot be trusted and the quality of such meter cannot be guaranteed.

“We will ensure that only the quality meters are brought into the country. NEMSA will also ensure the safety in the use of electricity.

“We will be making sure all categories of electrical installations are properly planned, designed and executed so that what is provided for our comfort will not be a cause of hazard to us,” he said.

Ewesor thanked SON and other stakeholders as well as the staff members for their support in actualising the feat.

In his remarks, the SON Director General, Malam Farouq Salim, said with the presentation of ISO to NEMSA, the agency had joined a privileged class of Quality Management System certified and upgraded organisations in the country.

Represented by Director, Management Systems Certification Services, Mr Felix Nyado, Salim said the certificate provided the agency with a robust, globally-recognised and acceptable solution.

He said this would help in addressing challenges associated with managing quality and delivering customer experience.

The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Power, Mr Chinyeaka Ohaa, said he was delighted with the achievement recorded by NEMSA.

Ohaa said the present government was desirous of ensuring every citizen, community and business had affordable and quality power supply. (NAN)

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

NSE market indices down 0.07%, as MPC retains policy rates

Editor

Glo’s new tariff plan, Berekete, offers more voice, data value

Editor

TCN creates new work centres to boost power supply to Katsina, Jalingo

Editor

Rob Shuter resigns from MTN Nigeriaboard

Editor

Dwindling oil price: FG to priortise job creation expenditures in 2020 budget

Editor

Ministry generates N1.3bn in 9 months

Editor

SON tackles importers over claim on demurrage

Editor

Low oil price may persist all through 2020 – NNPC GMD

Editor

Local content: NCDMB trains 1,000 secondary school teachers

Editor

BUA threatens Dangote Group over Obu Mines

Editor

Nigeria’s automotive sector attracts N400bn investment –NADDC

Editor

NEITI urges FG to wean economy of oil revenue dependency

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More