Business

Power: TCN to re-conductor Sokoto-Birnin Kebbi transmission line

By Obas Esiedesa

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has disclosed that it is set to re-conductor the overloaded Sokoto – BirninKebbi 132kV Single Circuit Transmission Line with high capacity transmission cable.

The company said the line would enable it increase bulk power transmission to distribution load centres in Sokoto State and environs.

A statement TCN General Manager Public Affairs, Ndidi Mbah in Abuja explained that the new line when completed would enable the Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company deliver more electricity to its customers in Sokoto axis, to solve the prevalent poor power supply situation in the area.

“Over the years, the Sokoto – Birnin Kebbi 132kV transmission line, had become overloaded due to massive increase in human population and attendant socio-economic development in the area. The re-conductoring work would rectify the current low voltage and consequent poor power situation so that electricity consumers can enjoy more stable and quality power supply”, Mbah added.

She stated that TCN will commence the re-conductoring work on the 130 Kilometers Sokoto – BirninKebbi Single Circuit Transmission line this week and would complete the project by the third week of December, 2020.

“To ameliorate the effect of scheduled outages on electricity customers during the period, TCN will work from 8am to 5pm daily, during which time there would be no supply of electricity to the affected areas. Electricity supply would however be restored daily, from 6pm to 8am.

“We apologize for every inconvenience and solicit the support and understanding of the state governor and good people of Sokoto State as well as the Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company, to enable us successfully execute this project which will greatly improve power supply in Sokoto State and environs”, she added.

