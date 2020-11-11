Suspected Fulani militia abduct pastor’s five children, others in Kaduna

The Southern Kaduna Peoples Union, SOKAPU, has raised an alarm over increased cases of kidnapping and other criminal activities on the outskirts of Kaduna metropolis.

It noted that of recent, five (5) members of Pastor Istifanus Tiswan’s family of Christ Embassy Church, Karji in Chikun local government area of Kaduna state and two others were kidnapped.

A statement from SOKAPU spokesman, Luka Binniyat gave the names of the kidnapped as Faith Tiswan, Godsgift Tiswan, Ruth Tiswan, Damaris Tiswan and Michelle Tiswan while Haruna Barde, who was also kidnapped had escaped violence from his native village to take refuge in Karji as an IDP.

Till date, according to the statement, the kidnappers are yet to make contacts, stressing that Kidnapping of their members was almost on a daily basis.

The statement recalled that on the 6th of October, 2020, 4 Gbagyi men were killed by armed men, who surviving victims and witnesses described as Fulani men.

It said the men were ambushed and killed in Dande village, which is part of Kasaya village, in Kunai ward of Chikun local government area.

Their names were given as John Musa, 45, married with 9 children; Habila Ibrahim, 42, husband of two wives and father of 9; Maikudi Wasa, 25, single and Samaila Audu, married to two wives and father of 7 children.

It explained that David Umaru, 27 was injured, pointing out that the audacity of kidnappers was on the rise in areas populated by their members, while those that could not bear the situation had abandoned their homes to take refuge in safer areas.

The statement explained that natives of Katarma, Chikun ward are fleeing in droves across Kaduna river and taking refuge with their Gbagyi tribesmen in Sarkin Pawa town, in neighboring Niger State, as a result of fresh assaults on their community.

The statement explained that between 2019 and 2020, the following villages have been displaced by suspected Fulani militias: Kunai Ward Kudo (Dau), Sunusi Dnakwala, Galu, Aguyita, Galuko, Galiwyi, Atopi, Onkoru, Anguwan, Badole, Manini, Hayin Damisa, Anguwan Nyako, Badimi, Gnashi, Sarari , Giji, Dnapagbe, Badimi, Shelbula, Rafin yashi, Sabongida, Rafinyashi, Anguwan Amos, Manini, Hayin Dakachi Manini, Madalla, Abon, Kawuya.

Others are Gayam Ward in Birnin Gwari LGA Bordering Kunai in Chikun local government area are Rumanan Gbagyi, Rumanan Hausa, Malamo, Labi, Hayin Kozo, Muya, Shuwaka, Polwaya, Kaguru, Kasko, Nasarawa Kaguru and Dabbara Kaguru.

SOKAPU, however, appreciated the effort of Operation Safe Haven under the Command of Maj. Gen. Chukwuemeka Okonkwo, who stationed enough of his men in Zangan District, in Atakad Chiefdom, Kaura local government area to make it possible for displaced Atakad IDPs to return to their 9 abandoned communities, adding that it has reduced the numbers of the occupied territories from 109 to 101.

The Southern Kaduna people lamented that under this unspeakable atrocity against a large area of Kaduna State, Governor Nasir el-Rufai had never visited any of the ravaged village.

The people noted, “It is with shock and bewilderment that we read the visits of our governor, His Excellency, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai, to far away Lagos last week while touring some of the damaged property during the #EndSars demonstration which was violently hijacked by mobsters.

“Our governor said that he was almost moved to tears when he saw the scale of the destruction of both private and public property.

“We are surprised that our governor has tears to shed and can show some humanity on someone’s else tragedy, not the more humongous one that bothers on genocide and physical destruction of no less magnitude right in his State.”