Enugu NYSC observes covid-19 protocols as orientation commenses

Subjects staff, prospective Corps members to covid-19 test at the gates

From Maurice Okafor, Enugu

In line with the Covid-19 safety protocol, the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Enugu state, under the leadership of Sam Ugoju, has put up stringent measures to ensure strict adherence to hygiene practices and safety protocols, at the 2020 Batch B stream 1 orientation exercise.

The orientation course which is the first after lockdown, commenced with rapid free Covid-19 test of corps members, staff and other camp officials, at the camp gate.

Ogoju said those were part of the efforts put up by the Director-General of the NYSC, Brigadier-General Shuaibu Ibrahim, in compliance with Covid-19 protocols and to guarantee the safety of all staff and corps members at the camp.

The Covid-19 test which is the first stage of registration at the Orientation camp at Awgu, has so far been administered to about 165 corps members and 184 camp officials, with no recorded case.

About 75 hand washing points were created at strategic places all over the camp arena with a Monitoring/Enforcement Committee formed to enforce continuous wearing of face mask and physical distancing by corps members, camp officials and vendors at the camp market.