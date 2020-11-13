33 C
News

Fintiri, Namdams, others Felicitate with Bishop Dami on re-election

By Austin Ajayi, Yola

Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, has felicitated with the Christian community on the re-election of Most Rev. Stephen Dami Mamza, the Catholic Bishop of Yola, as Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN).

He said his re-election for a second term by a unanimous vote reflects his acceptability by Christians in the state.

Gov. Fintiri said Bishop Dami retains “a unique moral authority in Adamawa, and remains a voice in shaping and moulding the younger generation.

“When he speaks, people feel compelled to listen and respond,” Fintiri said.
.
Noting that the CAN Chairman resounding endorsement is a sign of his resolute leadership, he added, “it is my belief that you would continue to guide the destinies of our people through these turbulent times on the firm foundations of moral heritage which you have done so much to uphold and promote”.

While describing the Bishop as one with an inspiring commitment to the virtues of community self-help, individuality and personal accountability exhibited in his personal sacrifices both in the Church and outside, he points out that “Dami’s personal example of fortitude would be a source of inspiration and great solace to the entire state”.

Governor Fintiri encouraged with the Bishop’s spirit of humann added that “Dami and I share deep interest in the growth and development of Adamawa, which is a frequent topic of discussion at any of our meetings”.

In the same vain, the member representing Ganye, Jada, Toungo and Mayo-Belwa at the National Assembly, Abdurazak Namdams has congratulated Bishop Stephen Dami Mamza on his reelection.

He said his reelection did not come as a surprise because he has proven that he can be trusted with power.

” My Lord, your reelection by all the blog in the Christian Assession of Nigeria in Adamawa is a firm confirmation of your leadership style both privately and officially”

Noting that the CAN Chairman is a man who represents peace and always seek for peace for everyone.

He also congratulated all the elected officials and urged them to work together to improve the good relationship and peaceful nature of the Bishop.

CAN President, Rev. Samson Ayokunle, has also congratulated Bishop Mamza for his reelection stating that it did not come as a surprise, your work has spoken for you. He said.

He urged him not to relent in his efforts to unit the christians and non christians in the state.

The Catholic Bishop of Yola, Bishop Stephen Dami Mamza was reelected as the chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Adamawa state chapter.

The 83 delegates drawn from the 21 local governments of the state and the 5 blogs of CAN gathered at the CAN secretariat, Yola and unanimously supported Bishop Mamza who emerged chairman, unopposed.

With this development, Bishop Mamza will be heading the state chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria in the next three years in his second term.

Others elected are Rev. Victor Sejo Secretary, Appostle Sunday Emineke, Asst. Secretary, Rev. Elisha was elected as the Treasurer.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

