Ex-NBA scribe Afam Osigwe, ICPC boss, 70 others bag SAN

By Ameh Ejekwonyilo

A former General Secretary of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Mazi Afam Osigwe, the Chairman, Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC), Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye have bagged the prestigious rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN).

In a statement issued on Friday evening by the Director of Press and Information of the Supreme Court on behalf of the Secretary, Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee (LPPC), Dr. Festus Akande, named other 70 recipients of the award.

According to the statement, “The Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee at its 143rd plenary session held today November 13, 2020, has elevated seventy-two legal practitioners to the Inner Bar.”

It further added, “The rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria is Awarded as a mark of excellence to members of the legal profession who have distinguished themselves as advocates and academics.”

The swearing-in ceremony of the seventy-two SANS-designate is scheduled for Monday, December 14, 2020, the statement read.

Other SAN awardees include: Terkura Douglas Pepe, Aliyu Omeza Saiki, Jacob Osiidi, Abdulwahab Mohammed, Moses Alfred Ebute, Taiye Abimbola Oladipo, Mumuni Adebimpe Jimoh, Muhammad Katu Sani Ndanusa, Mohammed Ndarani Mohammed and Gideon Musa Kuttu.

Others are, Abdullahi YahayaTijanni Alkali Gazali, Mella Audu Nunghe, Yusuf Nya Akirikwen, Yakubu Abdullahi Hussaini-Ruba, Nasiru Adamu Aliyu, Abdul Mohammed,

Hussaini Zakariyau, Dr. Uwadiogbu Sonny Ajala, Ukachi Fredrick Onuobia, Chukwudi Chudi Obieze, Ejike Chukwugekwu Ezenwa, Chukwuka Nwabueze Ikwuazom and Lotanna Chuka Okoli.

Tochukwu Dominic Maduka Chukwuemeka Obiajuru Nwagu, Henry Okechukwu Akunebu, Uwemedimo Thomas Nwoko, Boma Florence A. Alabi(Mrs), Efefiom Otu Efiom Ekong, Lawrence Fubara Anga, Robert Egwuno Emukpoeruo, Richard Oma Ahonaruogho, Jean Chiazor Anishere (Ms), Uzoma Henry Azikiwe Osayaba Omorodion Giwa, Yusuf Asamah Kadiri, Babalola George Olatunde , Taiwo Johnson Kupolati, Obafemi Anthony Adewale, Adedapo Osariuyime Tunde-Olowu, Fatai-Ajibola Dalley, Babatunde John Kwame Ogala and Bashorun Oluwatoyin Ajoke Ms are also among those to be conferred with the rank.

Others are: Akinola Olugbenga Akintoye, Funmilayo Adunni Quadri, Olumide Folarin-David Ayeni , Olusegun Johnson Fabunmi, Oladapo Akande Aminosun, Gideoan Musa Kuttu, Isiaka Abiola Olagunju, Nureini Oladoye Jimoh, Remi Peter Olatubora, Abimbola Oluseun Mobolaji, Festus Kayode Idepefo, Dafa Adekunle Awosika, Musibau Adetunbi, John Mofolorunsho Mustapha Majiyagbe, Rasheed Okiki Adegoke.

The successful applicants from the academics include: Prof Afeisimi Dominic Badaiki, Prof Ihesiene Erugo Sampson , Prof Oyewo Edward Oyelowo, Prof Sani Mohammad Adam, Prof Zacheus Adangor, Prof Joseph Efeyemineni Abugu andDr Omoh-Eboh Omgbai Ikheowa.