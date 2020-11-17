24 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Chinese cities lifts civilization construction, ushers in better…

Nigeria’s livestock sub-sector: Challenges and way forward

Kano govt. awards N1. 24 billion road contract

Lekki Shooting: Apologize For Your Inappropriate Comment Rep.…

PH, Enugu kano Airports may resume intl’flights before…

Minister pushes for new research grants, backs TETFund’s…

China makes strides in IP protection, application

Pudong builds itself into core bearer of Shanghai…

Signing of RECP landmark achievement of East Asian…

U.S. practices threaten global health security

News

Insecurity: Should we conclude that our country is a failed state- COCIN President decries

From Pwanagba Agabus, Jos

The Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN) on Tuesday accused the Nigerian Army of failing to deal with the menace of insurgents which has continued to bedevilled the country for over a decade now.

COCIN equally said with government’s failure to protect lives and properties which has led to abductions and kidnappings of the citizenry, “Should we conclude that our country is a failed state?

The Church has also raised alarm that government anti-corruption agencies are increasingly becoming corrupt instead of stemming the tide.

This was disclosed by COCIN President, Rev. Dachollom Datiri, while speaking at the Church’s 98th General Church Council ongoing at its headquarters in Jos, the Plateau State Capital.

Datiri said, “Corruption has continued to become increasingly endemic in this country under the watch of this government.
Even the anti-corruption agencies are becoming increasingly corrupt themselves.

“Is our situation gone beyond redemption? He asked.

“Government must sit up before this monster consumes us.

He urged Christians to lead the fight against corruption, which if not adequately checked is determined to destroy the country.

On the fight against insurgency, the COCIN President said, “Boko Haram has continued to cause havoc in Borno and other parts of the country.

“It is hard to believe that the Nigerian Army has failed to deal with this menace all these years.

“Government must stop playing politics with the precious lives of Nigerians.

According to him, “If the United States forces can come into the shores of this country, rescue their citizen, kill six of the captors and left one alive as exhibit, then something is really wrong with the Nigerian government and troops”.

Datiri also lamented the abduction of a clergy over a month ago, saying, “Very sadly, Rev. Polycarp Zongo is right now into his fifth week in the hands of Khalifa troops. This has caused us so much trauma and stress, and it is hard to imagine what is happening to him or what is going on in his mind.

“His wife and family are terribly devastated; we must sustain and intensify prayers for his release”, he admonished.

He however decried that, “We are beginning to hear demands of a huge amount as ransom; we call on government to step in and raise the money needed as the protection of lives is the responsibility of government; the Church cannot raised such amount of money even in a whole year”.

The COCIN President further decried the alarming rate of kidnappings and armed robbery across the country, saying, “Kidnappers and armed robbers are having a field day in this country today.

“COCIN has had a fair share of this oppression affecting our Pastors and members in RCCs Warari and Shimankar, to mention but a few.

“Government must garner the willpower and deal with this ugly situation”, he stressed.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Speaker extols executive, legislature relationship in Enugu

Editor

Benue ALGON chair tasks councillors, executive on harmonious relationship

Editor

COVID-19: NCDC Describes BUK Test Centre As World Class

Editor

Gov Bagudu approves N 2.4 bn for payment of gratuities to retirees

Editor

Minister vows to complete FCT N640m abandoned Pilgrims project

Editor

Suspected Fulani militia abduct pastor’s five children, others in Kaduna

Editor

*Foreign-backed Sahara Reporters instigating mutiny amongst troops – CATE*

Editor

Bauchi NUJ elects new leadership as Sa’idu emerges Chairman

Editor

FG reiterates commitment to protecting rights of people living with disabilities

Editor

Why Gulf of Guinea Commission must be strengthened – Buhari

Editor

African Govts must target informal sector to reduce budget deficits -FIRS boss

Editor

350 Christians killed in 2020 in Nigeria – Rights group

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More