27 C
Abuja
Trending Now

PDP rejects claimed gaging of Social Media

Court adjourns N5.6bn fraud case against Dasuki’s aide…

Praising Umahi is misplaced priority, PDP tells Buhari

What FG is doing to end cervical cancer-…

Why the Legislature must save Nigerians from the…

World Bank set to reposition NMDC to epic…

Boko Haram: Nigerian Army Intercept Terrorists While Collecting…

Umahi’s blind ambition is the nemesis of his…

Who is CNN running dirty errands in Nigeria…

Lekki Toll Gate Killings: CNN goofed big time…

Cover

PDP rejects claimed gaging of Social Media

*Says Umahi cannot blackmail the party on South-East

By Myke Uzendu, Abuja

The peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has rejected claimed moves by the Federal Government to gag the social media.

The party further said that it cannot bow to the blackmail from Gov. Dave Umahi who cited presumed injustices meted on the South-East by the opposition party for decamping from the PDP.

Secondus made the party’s position known in his opening remarks during the 90th National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the party, which took place at the party’s national secretariat, Wadata House in Abuja, on Thursday.

The PDP boss said that the youths have explored the Social Media to excel and also add value to the economy.

He said, “We say no to the censoring of social media and the implication is very direct, while other economies are going digital, if you censor the social media in the country, all other advanced countries will stop dealing with Nigeria.

“As you know, you can stay in Nigeria and work with UK, work with Germany, work with India. Through the internet, IT, you can be paid and you can imagine the value chain when you are here in Nigeria, the local people will benefit and the value chain, you can’t account for it. That’s the intention of the federal government to introduce another ban on social media.

“They can be regulated like in every other country, but you know the APC country, they will turn it against the perceived enemies and so that is the fear of this young ones.

“Just two weeks ago, I read on the internet and on the newspaper that a young man who graduated from one of the universities in the west, his name is Yomi, developed and created a faster payment platform, an App and immediately they cross checked it around the world, an American company rushed and bought that platform that was created by a Nigerian youth for $200m.

“You can imagine what will happen if the youths were given their rightful place, what will happen to our economy.

On the statement credited to the Ebonyi state governor that the party was unfair to the South East geopolitical zone, Secondus said,
“You must have read the eventual defection of PDP Governor in Ebonyi state, His Excellency Dave Umahi to the ruling APC on Tuesday and his provocative reason of allegation of injustice against South East by the party.

“We have refused to join issues with him in any way but we cannot bow to any blackmail.

“What I can report to the NEC is that the strength of our party in Ebonyi state and South East is intact and the NWC has taken necessary steps to protect and guard it. The real season that informed this decision will soon be exposed.”

Umahi, who announced his defection from the PDP, on Tuesday, is expected to move into the APC along with members of the State Executive Council, the 13 Local Government Chairmen, the 63 Development Centers’ Coordinators, Liaison Officers and several others.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Herdsmen Killings: Buhari has abandoned us – Middle Belt

Editor

Enugu at 29: Ohanaeze President extols Ugwuanyi’s leadership qualities

Editor

No workers to audit 471 federal MDAs, says AGF

Editor

COVID-19: Buhari locks down Abuja, Lagos, Ogun

Editor

COVID-19: 61 year old hotel manager 3rd index case in Rivers

Editor

COVID- 19 Update: 19 dead as Nigeria’s confirm cases jump to 542

Editor

Worst form of corruption is borrowing for consumption, says Peter Obi

Editor

PDP suspends Afegbua over anti-party activities

Editor

Nigeria targets 3-year 7% economic growth rate

Editor

Dona��t destroy Nigeria – US warns

Editor

Southern Kaduna killings: Osinbajo harps on justice, fixing of economy

Editor

FG removes duty on imported electricity meters – Minister

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More