Court sends Sen. Ndume to Abuja correctional facility over failure to produce Maina

By Ameh Ejekwonyilo

The Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered the remand of Sen. Ali Ndume over his inability to produce former Chairman of the defunct Pension Reformed Task Team, Alhaji Abdulrasheed Maina, to face his alleged N2bn money laundering trial.

At Monday’s proceedings, the trial judge, Justice Okon Abang ordered that the Borno-South Senator who stood surety for the fleeing defendant in May, would only be released from prison until he either produces Maina in court, or sells off the N500m worth property located in Asokoro, Abuja, which was used to guarantee the bail bond and as well tender the evidence of the payment of the proceeds of the sale into the Federation Account.

The judge ordered that Maina be remanded at the Kuje Correctional Facility pending when he meets the bail conditions.

Justice Abang had also issued a warrant of arrest against Maina, due to his continued absence from court to face the charges brought against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The trial judge had ordered security agents in the country to arrest Maina and bring him before the court to face the consequences of his jumping the bail granted him by the court.

Before issuing the order for his arrest, Justice Abang had revoked the N500 million bail he had granted Maina on the ground that the bail had been abused following his refusal to appear in court for trial.

Also, Justice Abang granted the application by the EFCC that Maina’s trial in the fraud charges be conducted in his absence.