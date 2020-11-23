Insecurity: Gunmen again abduct medical doctor in Kogi, NMA cries out

From Noah Ocheni, Lokoja

The Chairman of Kogi State Chapter of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Dr. Omakoji Oyiguh, has appealed to the security Stakeholders and the Kogi State government to join hands in rescuing Dr. Azubuike Joel Iheanacho, who was abducted last Saturday evening by unknown gunmen.

Dr. Iheanacho, the Medical Director of Peace Hospital, Anyigba, was abducted in evening by gunmen suspected to be kidnappers.

A statement by the NMA Chairman and Secretary, Dr. Famotele Tolorunju, after an emergency meeting of the Association on Sunday, and made available to journalists in Lokoja, confirmed the development.

The Association said that the yet-to-be-identified gunmen stormed Dr Azubuike’s residence between 9.00pm to 9.30pm on Saturday 21st November, and Whisked him to unknown destination.

According to the statement by the NMA, the abducted Doctor was in a vehicle with another man and his wife at the front of his house when the kidnappers that were armed to the teeth struck and ordered the other two occupants out of the car and left with him.

“Dr Azubuike Joel Iheanacho was kidnapped in front of his house at Anyigba in Dekina Local government area of Kogi State.

However, he said the Association has reported the ugly incident to the security agencies and the State government for intervention that will lead to the rescue of their abducted member immediately.

It would be recalled that two of their members, Dr Ebiloma Yahaya Aduku of Zonal hospital, Ankpa and Dr Kelechi Mgbahurike of Christ the king Hospital Anyigba were abducted on 6th October by kidnappers, but were later released after intervention of the security agencies.