28 C
Abuja
Trending Now

SW China’s Chongqing establishes multimodal transport logistics system

Beijing’s Xicheng district introduces innovative mechanism to inherit…

China solicits public opinion for new five-year plan

Buhari seeks confirmation of nominees to HYPADEC, Disabilities…

ATF Operation LAFIYA DOLE knock ISWAP base kill…

2023 presidency: Political parties must honour gentleman agreements,…

Operation Lafiya Dole: Troops neutralize more terrorists, recover…

Nigeria’s economic recession will be short-lived- Finance Minister

What We Learned From The 2020 G20 Riyadh…

Xi Jinping At G20: Three Things To Do…

Health

Insecurity: Gunmen again abduct medical doctor in Kogi, NMA cries out

From Noah Ocheni, Lokoja

The Chairman of Kogi State Chapter of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Dr. Omakoji Oyiguh, has appealed to the security Stakeholders and the Kogi State government to join hands in rescuing Dr. Azubuike Joel Iheanacho, who was abducted last Saturday evening by unknown gunmen.

Dr. Iheanacho, the Medical Director of Peace Hospital, Anyigba, was abducted in evening by gunmen suspected to be kidnappers.

A statement by the NMA Chairman and Secretary, Dr. Famotele Tolorunju, after an emergency meeting of the Association on Sunday, and made available to journalists in Lokoja, confirmed the development.

The Association said that the yet-to-be-identified gunmen stormed Dr Azubuike’s residence between 9.00pm to 9.30pm on Saturday 21st November, and Whisked him to unknown destination.

According to the statement by the NMA, the abducted Doctor was in a vehicle with another man and his wife at the front of his house when the kidnappers that were armed to the teeth struck and ordered the other two occupants out of the car and left with him.

“Dr Azubuike Joel Iheanacho was kidnapped in front of his house at Anyigba in Dekina Local government area of Kogi State.

However, he said the Association has reported the ugly incident to the security agencies and the State government for intervention that will lead to the rescue of their abducted member immediately.

It would be recalled that two of their members, Dr Ebiloma Yahaya Aduku of Zonal hospital, Ankpa and Dr Kelechi Mgbahurike of Christ the king Hospital Anyigba were abducted on 6th October by kidnappers, but were later released after intervention of the security agencies.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

NAFDAC has not approved herbal drug for COVID-19 treatment- DG

Editor

FG, states spends 3.8b in nutrition in 3yrs as Senate advocates introduction of Nutrition Fund

Editor

Kano Govt. Confiscates N18 Worth Of Expired Juice Drinks

Editor

COVID-19: Kano Health Commissioner Chides MAKIA Over Screening Non-Compliance

Editor

My life as a Gynaecologist -Dr Ugboaja

Editor

WHO harps on domestic financing of PHCs to end TB

Editor

Adigwe decries lack of support for herbal medicine practitioners

Editor

Infectious Disease Bill: Civil society groups threaten massive protest if bill is passed

Editor

Covid-19: NAFDAC challenges Nigerians to present prove for cure

Editor

Covid-19: NMA calls for collaboration between Nigeria and China for Vaccine development

Editor

Pay attention to Tuberculosis, expert advices govts

Editor

2 cases of lassa fever confirmed in Kebbi

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More