Suspected kidnappers abduct mother, son in Adamawa

Armed men suspected to be kidnappers have abducted a woman and her son from Yolde-Pate, a community in Yola South Local Government Area of Adamawa State.

Sources said on Wednesday that the armed invaders stormed Yolde-Pate in the night of Monday and operated for 30 minutes unhindered. They succeeded in going off with the woman and her son.

A source who identified the victims as wife and son of a police officer, said, “They attacked the police officer’s house about 11.50 pm.”
The source who said the attacked house is situated close to the Federal Correctional Centre on the outer fringes of Yolde-Pate, added that police operatives got to the scene after the attackers had gone.

“By the time the police came, the kidnappers had already made away with the wife and son of the police officer,” the source said, adding that the said police officer was said to be away in Abuja on official duty.
The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Adamawa State Police Command, DSP Suleiman Nguroje, would not give names nor confirm that those abducted were relations of a police officer.

“The Commissioner of Police has ordered that those abducted be secured,” the PPRO merely said, advising members of the public to always furnish the police with useful information.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

