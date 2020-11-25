28 C
News

UN women advocate mainstreaming of Action Plan in Nasarawa budget

From Francis Nansak,Lafia

The United Nations Women have advocated for the mainstreaming of Nasarawa state Action Plan for peace and security, calling for increase in women participation in decision making that would end conflict between farmers and herders.

The advocacy was made during a 2days workshop, organised by UN Women in collaboration with the Nasarawa state Ministry of Women Affairs, held on Wednesday, at Ta’al Conference Hotel, in Lafia, the state capital.

The Programme Analyst , Women, Peace and Security, United Nations, Mrs Olubukola Ademola Adeyeli, said that operationalizing UNSCR 1325 and SAP on WPS for Gender focal points in Nasarawa state need to be localised.

Olubukola further stated that the UN Women is working closely with the Nasarawa state as well as the Federal Government for women empowerment.
She pointed out that the workshop was very important and strategic, especially that the Nasarawa state government, recently launched the state Action Plan on Women peace and security, which has created more opportunities for women in the state to fully participate in decision making for peace and security in the state.

According to her, Action Plan documents offer women participation in conflict violence situation, as well as the prosecution of persons who violate the right and dignity of women in peace or conflict situations.
“So with the development of the Action Plan document, which UN Women had agencies here working closely with the government, ministries, department and other actors.

“To develop this very important document, which Nasarawa state happened to be the 12th states out of the 36 state in the country that have had their SAP, but beyond the document, it is also operationalized and can be implemented in a manner that will begin to address the concern of both women and girls in the contest of violence against women and girls,” she said.
Olubukola added that the document was derived from the United Nations Security Council resolution 2025, which was the first resolution where the global body came together and agreed on the fact that conflict affects women and girls differently from the way it affects men and boys.

“As this permits women and girls to be part of decision making in resolving conflict in their community and in the larger levels, ” she added.
According to her ,many resolutions have come up and that what UN is currently working on as a programme is to support government in finding lasting solutions on building peace in conflict areas across Nigeria ,with special interest on Nasarawa, Benue and in Taraba states.
“That is why we are working with the ministry of women affairs to operationalized the Action plan and how it will be able to mainstream the Action plan, which I believed by the time the budget will be passed ,this will be given prominence.

“Which must be funded ,most be implemented, hence the need for the collaboration with the various MDAs in a workshop ,in order to delved deeper into the provisions of the Action plan and how to mainstream it in their various mainstream it,” She said.

