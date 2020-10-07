26 C
KEDCO observes customer service week to celebrate customers, outstanding staff

From Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano

The Management of Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) has concluded plans to observe the Customer Service Week (CSW), an international event celebrated annually to recognize and appreciate customers.

According to a Statement signed by KEDCO’s Head of Corporate Communications, Mr. Ibrahim Sani Shawai, “the week for KEDCO is to appreciate its numerous customers and to show how important our numerous customers are in choosing KEDCO and cooperating with us to build a robust power sector to sustain the economy of businesses across our franchise areas.

“Also in the course of celebrating and recognizing our customers this week, our front line staff who have been instrumental to improving customer satisfaction within the last one year will be honoured as well.

“This event will allow us to celebrate and reward our most loyal customers in different customer class, base on their consistency in payments and volume of business transaction while appreciating them for staying with us.

“In his message, Dr Jamil Isyaku Gwamna, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, KEDCO said: This year’s CSW with theme; “Dream Team” presents us an opportunity to show our numerous customers that we value their patronage and the relationship over the years.

“We are important as an organization because of the relationship we keep with our customers; we value that relationship and this is we are committed to ensuring that they get nothing short of quality service delivery for maximum satisfaction.”

