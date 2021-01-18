2023: Group pushes for Presidency of Igbo extraction

A political group, Igbo Presidency Project 2023, has adopted and presented what it termed “her unique strategies that can endure and create awareness for the need for Igbo Presidency in 2023 that will be acceptable by all in Nigeria and a branded logo to carry out the awareness Campaign and the need for Igbo Presidency in 2023.”

Rising from a meeting it held in Abuja recently, the group through press statement signed by its executive members, including Hon Chinedu Agbji, National Coordinator, Comrade Shuibu Aghmed, National Secretary and Comrade Ameh Chistopher , organizing Secretary respectively, said that with the emergence of Ambassador George Obizor as the new President-General of apex Igbo socio-cultural group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, they look forward working with him based on his wealth of experience in diplomacy, negotiation and bridge-building, which will come handy in helping him to address myriads of challenges confronting Ndi-Igbo “ and set agenda that will restore the entire Ndi-Igbo to their deserves pride of place and the actualization of the project 2023.”

Igbo Presidency Project 2023 (IPP2023) is a group with focus on creating awareness Campaign on the need for a Nigerian President from southeast to foster National Integration through projects agenda of mobilizing all stakeholders such as political leaders, traditional Leaders, religious leaders, business men and social media influencers within and outside the southeast zone to support zoning of 2023 presidency to southeast.