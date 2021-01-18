Onyeama tasks local govt authorities on grassroots devt

From Maurice Okafor, Enugu

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Geoffrey Onyeama, has advocated for attitudinal change and regulations that will ensure that the system of local government administration in Nigeria will be highly responsible and committed in endearing social amenities and development in the rural areas just as obtained in civilised countries.

He stressed that various communities in the civilised countries look up to their respective council administration for various social infrastructures, who are readily committed in that direction, but in African countries, most council administrators devise means of enriching their pockets, at the expense of the masses, who elected them to serve.

Mr Onyeama dropped this hints while responding to the request of his own council chairman, Udi local government area of Enugu state for his corporation in gingering development of the local government.

His words, “The local government administration under normal circumstances should be grass root oriented. But in Nigeria the system does not flow. Grassroots leadership is not meant for self-enrichment, but creating enabling environment for people to earn wealth.”

Mr Onyeama who commissioned the “Solar panel” built by the Udi council chairman,Hon Pascal Ifeanyi Agu, meant to supply light to the council headquarter and nearby environments, accepted to participate in the proposed economic summit being packaged by the council administration, for brainstorming of ideas on endearing socio economic development of the local government featuring reputable indigenes of Udi local government origin.

Speaking to news men thereafter, the UDI Council chairman, Hon Pascal Agu, said his council looks beyond party line in seeking the corporation of prominent indigenes to bring in their wealth of experience and expertise in developing the local government area.

He disclosed that his administration has initiated an integrated project known as “UDI Smart City” which will stand as a socio economic hub of the local government and beyond. He said lot more projects will come on board, as will emanate from the proposed UDI economic summit, coming soon.