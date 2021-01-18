Tension in Enugu neighbourhood over creation of new autonomous community

By Mike Ubani

No fewer than 300 indigenes of Amafor Ugbawka autonomous community in Nkanu East Local Government Area of Enugu State at the weekend marched to Government House, Enugu, to protest against the creation of Umuisu autonomous community out of the existing Amafor autonomous community.

In a protest letter signed by thirty-one indigenes of the community, and addressed to Enugu State Governor Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, the people said that nobody sought their consent before Umuisu and Umukwesiri villages were carved out of Amafor Ugbawka autonomous community, and made an independent autonomous community.

The protesters, therefore, urged Governor Ugwuanyi, to carry out an in depth investigation into the feelings of the people, saying that the creation of a new autonomous community out of Amafor autonomous community, has engendered tension in the area.

The letter reads in part: “…At no time did our people aspire to be created into an independent autonomous community away from our kith and kin in the Amafor Ugbawka Autonomous Community.

“The whole shenanigan and all the manipulations that preceded this misfortune is the handiwork of one upstart, Mr. Sunday Nwobodo (Aka Ekpuchi Onwa) flaunting his unflattering nouveau rich status, and in his maddening desire to create a fiefdom for himself.

“He has gone ahead to constitute an inauguration committee for his installation as the traditional ruler of the same putative community in circumstances that divest the people of any participation in the process.”

Responding, Governor Ugwuanyi promised that his administration will investigate the issues raised by the protesters, and urged them to go home and ensure that peace reigns in the area.

He explained that peace was necessary to ensure meaningful development in all parts of the state.

Efforts to get Sunday Nwobodo on telephone to respond to his alleged involvement in the partitioning of Amafor Ugbawka autonomous community proved abortive at press time yesterday.