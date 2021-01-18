Trending Now

Schools resume today amid surge in COVID-19 cases

Asphira endorses Sani Danja as product line brand

Commissioner assures of Agricultural revolution in Enugu

FG flags-off cash grant distribution to rural women…

Peaceful LG election in Kano as APC clears…

You’ve no right to sell national assets to…

Fraudsters on the rampage; Need for awareness and…

Infrastructure for Tomorrow: Interview with AIIB vice president…

First batch of Chinese COVID-19 vaccine lands in…

General Buratai: Why Leadership Is Key In The…

News

Tension in Enugu neighbourhood over creation of new autonomous community

By Mike Ubani

No fewer than 300 indigenes of Amafor Ugbawka autonomous community in Nkanu East Local Government Area of Enugu State at the weekend marched to Government House, Enugu, to protest against the creation of Umuisu autonomous community out of the existing Amafor autonomous community.

In a protest letter signed by thirty-one indigenes of the community, and addressed to Enugu State Governor Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, the people said that nobody sought their consent before Umuisu and Umukwesiri villages were carved out of Amafor Ugbawka autonomous community, and made an independent autonomous community.

The protesters, therefore, urged Governor Ugwuanyi, to carry out an in depth investigation into the feelings of the people, saying that the creation of a new autonomous community out of Amafor autonomous community, has engendered tension in the area.

The letter reads in part: “…At no time did our people aspire to be created into an independent autonomous community away from our kith and kin in the Amafor Ugbawka Autonomous Community.

“The whole shenanigan and all the manipulations that preceded this misfortune is the handiwork of one upstart, Mr. Sunday Nwobodo (Aka Ekpuchi Onwa) flaunting his unflattering nouveau rich status, and in his maddening desire to create a fiefdom for himself.

“He has gone ahead to constitute an inauguration committee for his installation as the traditional ruler of the same putative community in circumstances that divest the people of any participation in the process.”

Responding, Governor Ugwuanyi promised that his administration will investigate the issues raised by the protesters, and urged them to go home and ensure that peace reigns in the area.

He explained that peace was necessary to ensure meaningful development in all parts of the state.

Efforts to get Sunday Nwobodo on telephone to respond to his alleged involvement in the partitioning of Amafor Ugbawka autonomous community proved abortive at press time yesterday.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

HURIWA condemns attacks, allegations against Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami

Editor

Glo’s CNN African Voices features Tiwa Savage, Gambian artiste

Editor

Fertilizer Act offenders to bag five years imprisonment

Editor

TYO-MU VIOLENCE: Ortom Calls For Cease -Fire

Editor

Covid-19: FG deny plan to impose another lockdown

Editor

COVID-19: Enugu decontaminates 35 markets, says State Chief Fire Officer

Editor

SON raises alarm over substandard Toyota engine oil

Editor

PHOTO NEWS

Editor

Court orders arrest of Ex- Clerk of NASS, Omolori over alleged N400m fraud

Editor

COVID-19: Law firm reaches out to security personnel enforcing lockdown

Editor

Gov. Ortom directs Benue exam board to reverse mock fees

Editor

$2.5bn stolen crude: Frank accuses Buhari of silence

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More