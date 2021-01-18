Obiri, Ike Ngor Okpala Assembly, chatting the path for LG’s development and political integration

As a dependable political bloc, Ngor Okpala has remained a force in the political calculations in both the Imo East (Owerri) senatorial district and Imo state at large.

The local government with a teeming population as well as land mass has periodically contributed its own quota in shaping the political structure on the zone and state as well, having produced so many political leaders both in the first and second republics administration of Nigeria and the old Eastern region

With notable political figures like Sir Onyeso Nwachukwu, Late Dr. Basil Nnanna Ukaegbu, who competed favourably for the coveted seat of Imo state governor, under the platform of the defunct Great Nigeria Peoples party (GNPP), during the second republics politics, and many others, Ngor Okpala has never warmed the back sit in the annals of the making of a new Nigeria

With the boastful calibre of vibrant political, academic and entrepreneurial class, the political aspirations of Ngor Okpala indigenes have regrettably ended at the Federal House of Representative, with Hon. Greg Egu (1999 – 2003) and Hon. Bede Uchenna Ekeh (2015 till date) being the only sons of the local government that hjave attained such position.

It is however on record that the Hon. Bede Ekeh, the incumbent member representing Aboh Mbaise/ Ngor Okpala at the House of Representative still remains the only son of the local government that has served two terms at the Federal House of Representatives

Poised to redress and arrest these political and developmental challenges facing the local government, two socio political groups in the local government, the Ike Ngor Okpala and Obiri Ngor Okpala Peoples Assembly championed the cause of bringing some of their respected sons together to discuss the way forward’.

At the group’s End of Year 2020 stakeholders dinner, prominent sons and daughters of the local government were gathered from different works of life to deliberate and forge a positive force to put the local government in the fore front ahead of the political calculations of 2023, development of the area, as well as empowerment of its teeming population

Prominent at the stakeholders meeting, which was held on December 9, 2020, at the Women Development Centre, Abuja, included Hon. Bede Ekeh, Dr TOE Ekechi (Member representing South East at the North East Development Commission, NEDC), DR Sam Amadi (Former DG, Nigeria Electricity Regulation Commission NERC), Legal luminary and Social Crusader, Barr, Eze Onyekpere, Dr Sam Ekeh, Barr. Ojii Clement Chinaka, Barr. Chinwe Igwe , High Chief Anselm Okere, among others.

Also present at the meeting were representatives of all Ngor Okpala Community Development Unions resident in Abuja

The event, which was declared open by the Presidents of Ike and Obiri Ngor Okpala, Eze Oyekpere and Julius Nwoke respectively, witnessed concerns by stakeholders who lamented the ongoing short changing and marginalization of the local government in all spheres of life,

Speaker after speaker suggested that the local government stakeholders must sit up and fight for the liberation of the area, irrespective of political affiliations

The Secretary General of Obiri Ngor Okpala, Emmanuel Ngozi Okereafor, while delivering the President’s welcome address, thanked the people for honouring the invitation, even at a short period

“It has been a herculean task fraught with challenges of humongous proportion but by God’s grace we’ve weathered the storm, the time has come for Ngor Okpala to rise up to the occasion and position herself strategically for the forthcoming challenges.

Okereafor gave areas of concern which he warned that the people must pay much attention to include the proposed forth coming National Census in 2022 as well as the national elections of 2023.

Responding to the highly provocative and sensitive address, prominent speakers made frantic but sincere efforts at proffering solutions to the nagging challenges.

Dr. Sam Amadi, who was the first to speak, canvassed for the optimization of the local government areas resources to shore up its reputation. He maintained that human capital needs to compliment rather than fighting at home over menial appointments and elective positions.

He advised that Ngor Okpala should avoid ‘’Ike Otuonye’’ (One man’s effort or strength) but embrace ‘’Ikeoha’’ ( Peoples strength or effort), while warning that the conveners of the meeting, Ike and Obiri Ngor Okpala should not cave under pressure to become partisan.

Dr. T.O.E. Ekechi was of the view that Ndi Ngor Okpala should muster and nurture men who have access to power, since according to him, that is our surest channel to ‘’affinity or affiliation’’. He further advised that we create foot soldiers to always march alongside such men of power as complimentary or substitutes.

Barr. Eze Onyekpere, who doubles as president of Ike Ngor Okpala, suggested an early start to the 2022 census sensitization while adding that the people should stop lamentation but begin to re-strategize. He also urged that a larger forum be composed to include people in strategic places to oversight this project.

Dr. Sam Ekeh thanked the organizers and guests to the forum and promised that “today’s event is a good stepping stone for further seminars to come.”

Hon. Bede Uchenna Eke in his speech concurred with the formation of a larger forum to serve as a think – tank for the sensitization of the people regarding the forthcoming 2022 census and any other matter of greater / general importance to the people of Ngor Okpala. He pledged to always make himself available for such assignments in the future.

In a communiqué made available by the secretary of Obiri Ngor Okpala, Emmanuel Ngozi Okereafor, the meeting resolved that conveners should spearhead the search and composition of cerebral and connected sons and daughters of the area to form a vibrant committee that will act as a think – tank with a view to making positive gains from the 2022 Census exercise and 2023 national elections.

To ensure that all wards, communities, professions, vocations, gender and political blocs are duly represented.

While the LG’s political class were advised to eschew politics of bitterness and come together to ensure that Ngor Okpala is not again left out ahead of political contestation and calculations of 2023, stakeholders also agreed to convene a larger summit of the local government area’s professionals from different works of life, within the first nine months of 2021, noting that “Our harvest of tomorrow is dependent on the seed we sow today,” as all hands must be on deck for the realization of the lofty dreams!